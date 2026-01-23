Gotham FC Announces Group Nights for 2026 NWSL Regular Season
Published on January 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC announced Friday the official group days for the 2026 NWSL regular season, giving fans new ways to experience a landmark chapter for the club at Sports Illustrated Stadium this year.
Throughout the season, Gotham FC will host dedicated group nights featuring special programming and exclusive giveaways, celebrating youth sports organizations, schools, professional communities and cultural groups. Group ticket packages are made to create unforgettable memories for groups of 10 or more, starting at $28 per person.
To learn more and reserve tickets today, reach out to groupsales@gothamfc.com.
2026 Group Nights Schedule
Saturday, March 21: Youth Soccer Night
Wednesday, March 25: Women's Night Out
Saturday, April 25: Youth Sports Day
Sunday, May 3: Summer School Spirit Day
Saturday, May 9: Youth Soccer Night, Rutgers Night
Sunday, May 31: Summer Scouts Day
Wednesday, July 15: Youth Sports Night
Friday, August 14: Nurses Night
Friday, August 28: Pride Night
Friday, September 25: Youth Soccer Night, LatinX Night, Teachers Night
Sunday, October 4: Fall Scouts Day
Sunday, November 1: Fall School Outing
Match theme nights will be announced in February and will include fan favorites such as Pride Night and Fan Appreciation Day. The full 2026 schedule is available at gothamfc.com/schedule.
Fans can also become Season Ticket Members by joining The Blueprint, with memberships starting at just $16 per match. Every Blueprint membership includes a five-year price lock, a free, customized Gotham FC varsity jacket valued at $150 and many more benefits.
The 2025 season marked the most successful campaign in Gotham FC history and one of the strongest all-around statistical performances the club has ever produced. Gotham FC captured the inaugural 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup, qualifying for the first editions of the FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the FIFA Women's Club World Cup, before closing the year by lifting Gotham's second NWSL Championship in three seasons.
Gotham FC has already begun the competitive phase of its 2026 campaign and is currently preparing in London for the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup, set to kick off on Jan. 28 in London, which will crown the first intercontinental club champion in women's soccer.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 23, 2026
- Racing Midfielder Pokorny Re-Signs, Will Join USL Club on Loan - Racing Louisville FC
- Gotham FC Announces Group Nights for 2026 NWSL Regular Season - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Denver Summit FC Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now for Inaugural 2026 NWSL Season; Club Launches New App and Website - Denver Summit FC
- NC Courage Sign Swedish Striker Evelyn Ijeh from AC Milan - North Carolina Courage
- Kansas City Current Announces 2026 Preseason Exhibition Schedule - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC Announces Group Nights for 2026 NWSL Regular Season
- Concacaf Announces Venue for W Champions Cup Finals
- Gotham FC's Lavelle, Reale Earn 2025 U.S. Soccer Honors
- Gotham FC Signs U.S. Youth International Goalkeeper Teagan Wy
- Gotham FC Announces 2026 NWSL Season Schedule