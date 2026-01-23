Gotham FC Announces Group Nights for 2026 NWSL Regular Season

Published on January 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC announced Friday the official group days for the 2026 NWSL regular season, giving fans new ways to experience a landmark chapter for the club at Sports Illustrated Stadium this year.

Throughout the season, Gotham FC will host dedicated group nights featuring special programming and exclusive giveaways, celebrating youth sports organizations, schools, professional communities and cultural groups. Group ticket packages are made to create unforgettable memories for groups of 10 or more, starting at $28 per person.

To learn more and reserve tickets today, reach out to groupsales@gothamfc.com.

2026 Group Nights Schedule

Saturday, March 21: Youth Soccer Night

Wednesday, March 25: Women's Night Out

Saturday, April 25: Youth Sports Day

Sunday, May 3: Summer School Spirit Day

Saturday, May 9: Youth Soccer Night, Rutgers Night

Sunday, May 31: Summer Scouts Day

Wednesday, July 15: Youth Sports Night

Friday, August 14: Nurses Night

Friday, August 28: Pride Night

Friday, September 25: Youth Soccer Night, LatinX Night, Teachers Night

Sunday, October 4: Fall Scouts Day

Sunday, November 1: Fall School Outing

Match theme nights will be announced in February and will include fan favorites such as Pride Night and Fan Appreciation Day. The full 2026 schedule is available at gothamfc.com/schedule.

Fans can also become Season Ticket Members by joining The Blueprint, with memberships starting at just $16 per match. Every Blueprint membership includes a five-year price lock, a free, customized Gotham FC varsity jacket valued at $150 and many more benefits.

The 2025 season marked the most successful campaign in Gotham FC history and one of the strongest all-around statistical performances the club has ever produced. Gotham FC captured the inaugural 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup, qualifying for the first editions of the FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the FIFA Women's Club World Cup, before closing the year by lifting Gotham's second NWSL Championship in three seasons.

Gotham FC has already begun the competitive phase of its 2026 campaign and is currently preparing in London for the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup, set to kick off on Jan. 28 in London, which will crown the first intercontinental club champion in women's soccer.







