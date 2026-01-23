Current Landing Opens Pre-Leasing for Luxury Residences

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Today, Current Landing, Kansas City's premier waterfront development and mixed-use district, announced the opening of pre-leasing for the district's first two luxury residential living spaces - River's Edge Residences and Confluence Residences. Applications for Spring 2026 move-in are now available online.

Both residential properties offer stunning views, walkability, and the best amenities in Kansas City. River's Edge and Confluence are the first residences in Current Landing, Kansas City's newest neighborhood. Current Landing is anchored by CPKC Stadium, the world's first stadium purpose-built for a women's professional sports team and home of the Kansas City Current.

"We are thrilled to begin pre-leasing for River's Edge and Confluence and are inviting residents to secure their place in Kansas City's newest riverfront community," said Mukul Sharma, Partner at Palmer Square Real Estate. "From stunning views of both the Missouri River and Kansas City skyline to unrivaled building amenities, park access, and new public gathering spaces, we are delivering an elevated waterfront lifestyle that builds on the energy of CPKC Stadium and raises the bar for Kansas City."

Luxury Living with World-Class Amenities

River's Edge and Confluence feature best-in-class amenities that foster connection and convenience - with immediate access to the Kansas City Streetcar's new Riverfront Extension, the Heritage Riverfront Trail, a forthcoming waterfront park, and the surrounding bike and pedestrian transit network. Residents of both properties will also be immersed in Kansas City's newest culinary destination, which will feature a mix of innovative local concepts alongside internationally recognized chefs drawn to the energy, visibility, and momentum of Current Landing.

Both residences will deliver not only luxury, top-of-market amenities, but also an unmatched level of service designed to simplify and elevate every day. River's Edge and Confluence residents will enjoy enhanced technology that provides unmatched security and safety, 24/7 on-site staff, personal concierge services, and a suite of thoughtfully curated offerings that provide peace of mind and convenience.Additional resident benefits include early access to Current Landing and CPKC Stadium events, as well as special perks at the new district concepts.

River's Edge Residences places residents closer to the Missouri River than any other apartment community in Kansas City; offering a truly unparalleled waterfront living experience. Thoughtfully designed floorplans and architecture are intended to inspire, featuring spacious interiors, refined finishes, and elevated detailing throughout.

The community offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom residences, along with a limited collection of two-story luxury townhomes. Select residences feature custom touches including high-end kitchens with state-of-the-art Dacor appliances, top-tier KOHLER fixtures, and direct access to the new riverfront promenade and waterfront park. Indoor and outdoor amenities are designed to support both lifestyle and wellness; including private and collaborative work-from-home spaces, a fully equipped fitness center featuring Technogym and Peloton equipment, and a spa complete with a sauna and frost locker. Two expansive resident lounges capture sweeping views of the Missouri River and CPKC Stadium; offering thoughtfully designed spaces with curated furnishings and appliances ideal for hosting and entertaining. Outdoor amenities span two riverfront amenity decks overlooking the Missouri River; featuring a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchens, shaded gathering areas, multiple seating zones, and a putting green.

Confluence Residences is at the center of Current Landing and offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with direct access to expansive public spaces including Current Landing's new town square.Confluence's indoor amenities include a fitness center with Technogym and Peloton fitness equipment and dedicated studio space for private and group workouts, work from home spaces and an expansive club room overlooking the building's outdoor amenity deck. Confluence's outdoor deck houses a resort style pool that will regularly offer residents, and their guests poolside food and beverage service, exclusive event programming, multiple seating areas and an outdoor kitchen, all overlooking Current Landing's activated town square.

Progress through Partnership

River's Edge Residences and Confluence Residences at Current Landing are managed and leased by Willow Bridge Property Company.

Both buildings are developed by Palmer Square Real Estate and Marquee Development.

Additional announcements by Current Landing are expected ahead of the KC Current 2026 season.







