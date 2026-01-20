Kansas City Current Single Match Tickets, Mini-Packs on Sale Now

Published on January 20, 2026

KANSAS CITY - Single match tickets, multi-match mini packs and single-match parking is now on sale to the general public for the Kansas City Current's upcoming 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season. The Current will play 15 regular season games this year at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a professional women's sports team. The complete 2026 schedule can be found HERE.

Single match tickets for all 15 regular season contests can be found HERE. Single-match parking is available for purchase HERE.

New this year, the Current is offering multi-match mini packs. Fans can choose three-match or five-match packages of predetermined regular season games in each mini pack. Prices vary based on seat location. Ticket packages are available HERE.

The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2026 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.

Additionally, limited season ticket inventory is still available HERE.

The Current will also host the second annual Teal Rising Cup on Thursday, April 9, and Sunday, April 12, at CPKC Stadium. Opponents, kickoff times, broadcast information and ticket information for the Teal Rising Cup will be announced at a later date.

Below is the Kansas City Current's 2026 NWSL regular season home schedule. All times listed below are Central Time, and all home matches will be played at CPKC Stadium. Dates, times and broadcast information are subject to change.

2026 KC Current Regular Season Home Schedule

Saturday, March 14 - vs. Utah Royals - 3 p.m. - ION

Saturday, April 4 - vs. Gotham FC - 3 p.m. - CBS, Paramount+

Sunday, May 10 - vs. Chicago Stars FC - 11:30 a.m. - ESPN

Friday, May 15 - vs. Houston Dash - 7 p.m. - Prime

Sunday, May 24 - vs. Portland Thorns FC - Noon - CBS, Paramount+

Saturday, May 30 - vs. Boston Legacy FC - 12:30 p.m. - ION

Friday, July 17 - vs. San Diego Wave FC - 7 p.m. - Prime

Wednesday, July 29 - vs. Racing Louisville FC - 7 p.m. - CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Aug. 1 - vs. Angel City FC - 5:30 p.m. - ION

Saturday, Aug. 22 - vs. Seattle Reign FC - 5:30 p.m. - ION

Saturday, Aug. 29 - vs. North Carolina Courage - 5:30 p.m. - ION

Friday, Sept. 11 - vs. Orlando Pride - 7 p.m. - Prime

Saturday, Sept. 26 - vs. Denver Summit FC - 11:30 a.m. - CBS, Paramount+

Saturday, Oct. 3 - vs. Bay FC - 5:30 p.m. - ION

Saturday, Oct. 25 - vs. Washington Spirit - 4 p.m. - ESPN

The KC Current embarks on the 2026 campaign after one of the best regular seasons in NWSL history this past year. The club won the 2025 NWSL Shield, presented by CarMax, for the first time in franchise history and the fastest club to win it in league history. In addition to winning the Shield, Kansas City set several NWSL records during the 2025 regular season, including points (65), wins (21), consecutive wins (9), home wins (11), road wins (9), shutouts (16), consecutive shutouts (9), consecutive shutout minutes (869), shutouts at home (8), multi-goal games (18), multi-goal wins (15), fewest goals conceded (13) and fewest minutes trailing (109).







