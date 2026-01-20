Washington Spirit to Close out 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup in Central Mexico

Washington, D.C. - The 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinals, third-place match and final will be held at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico, the confederation announced today.

After finishing atop Group B last fall, the Spirit will take on Group A runner-up CF Pachuca Femenil in the semifinal round on Wednesday, May 20. Washington will then play in either the third-place match or final on Saturday, May 23 against Club América or rival Gotham FC. The Spirit went undefeated through group play, compiling a 3-0-1 record and allowing zero goals against in four matches.

The winner of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup will qualify for both the 2027 FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which will feature the Confederation champions from across the globe, and the inaugural FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028.

The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will kick off the regular season at home on Friday, March 13 when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal.







