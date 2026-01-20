Bay FC Announces Roster Update and Preseason Schedule

Published on January 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC officially opened the 2026 season today as players reported to San Jose for medical and physical tests. With the addition of recent signings Heather Gilchrist and Alex Pfeiffer, Head Coach Emma Coates opens her first preseason camp with 24 players on the camp roster.

The squad returns 18 players from the opening of the 2025 Preseason. Also returning from the 2025 roster are midfielder Hannah Bebar, who joined in May after earning her master's degree at Duke, and defenders Brooklyn Courtnall and Sydney Collins, each arriving in the Bay last August.

Veteran defenders Emily Menges and Abby Dahlkemper return for 2026, although both will start the season on maternity leave. Forward Onyeka Gamero has been medically cleared and has been removed from the Season Ending Injury List as she prepares for her first full NWSL season. Additionally, goalkeeper Camryn Miller will train with the club as a Non-Roster Invite player as the preseason begins.

Coates and her team will open preseason training with the team training at San Jose State University through Jan. 24, when the team travels to Santa Barbara for two weeks of off-site training and a closed-door friendly against the Utah Royals Feb. 6.

Bay FC will return to San Jose Feb. 9-13 before traveling for an exhibition match against the Houston Dash at the Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) Feb. 15. Tickets and information for the CVI Tournament can be found here.

Preseason camp will return to San Jose Feb. 18 as the team makes the final preparations for the NWSL Regular Season. Bay FC will open the 2026 campaign against expansion side Denver Summit FC March 14 at 3:30 p.m. PT from PayPal Park. Information regarding tickets for Bay FC's opening match, along with Season Ticket Memberships can be found at BayFC.com.

2026 Bay FC Preseason Roster (24)

Goalkeepers (3) - #32 Emmie Allen, (NRI) Camryn Miller, #29 Jordan Silkowitz

Defenders (9) - #16 Sydney Collins, #22 Brooklyn Courtnall, #13 Abby Dahlkemper (ML), #3 Caprice Dydasco, #2 Heather Gilchrist, #11 Kelli Hubly, #20 Alyssa Malonson, #4 Emily Menges (ML), #24 Maddie Moreau

Midfielders (6) - #18 Joelle Anderson, #19 Dorian Bailey, #41 Hannah Bebar, #23 Caroline Conti, #7 Taylor Huff, #14 Jamie Shepherd

Forwards (6) - #12 Tess Boade, #6 Onyeka Gamero, #55 Penelope Hocking, #9 Racheal Kundananji (INT), #5 Karlie Lema, #17 Alex Pfeiffer

(INT - International Player, NRI - Non Roster Invitee, ML - Maternity Leave)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.