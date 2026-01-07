Bay FC Signs Forward Alex Pfeiffer to Three-Year Contract Through 2028

Published on January 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has signed forward Alex Pfeiffer (FIE-FEHR) to a three-year contract through the 2028 season. Pfeiffer joins Bay FC after two seasons with the Kansas City Current.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Bay FC and begin this next chapter of my career," said Pfeiffer. "The vision of the club, the environment they're building and the support around the players all stood out to me. I'm focused on continuing to grow and doing everything I can to help the team win in 2026 and beyond."

"We're thrilled to welcome Alex to the team," said head coach Emma Coates. "She's an exciting young player who plays with real confidence. She has already proven herself at this level. I believe she has the quality to make a real impact now and will only continue to grow and develop within our environment."

Pfeiffer joins Bay FC ahead of her third professional season. She signed her first pro contract in October 2023, becoming the fourth signing under the NWSL's Under-18 Entry Mechanism and fourth-youngest signing in league history at 15 years, 338 days. She made an instant impact after her rise to the professional game, becoming the youngest goal scorer in league history with a goal in her pro debut at 16 years, 111 days in March 2024. She played ten matches before her rookie campaign was interrupted by a knee injury.

The 18-year-old forward logged seven appearances across all competitions in 2025, returning from the Season-Ending Injury list for exhibition action in July. She tallied two appearances off the bench as the Current lifted the Teal Rising Cup, before seeing action in five league contests the remainder of the season including her first NWSL start Oct. 7 in a 1-0 road victory at Angel City FC.

Pfieffer has represented the United States on the international stage, appearing at the U-15, U-16 and U-17 levels. She helped her U.S. sides to trophies in three consecutive years, winning the 2022 CONCACAF U-15 Championship, the 2023 Mondial Montaigu Tournament with the U-16 WYNT in France, and 2024 CONCACAF U-17 Championship, scoring in the final match of all three competitions. Following her return from injury in 2025, she participated in the October Under-20 Women's National Team training camp.

