Washington Spirit Signs Goalkeeper Kaylie Collins to New Contract

Published on January 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit goalkeeper Kaylie Collins has signed a new one-year contract through the 2026 season, the club announced today. Collins joined the Spirit as a training player in June 2024 before signing to the active roster later that summer.

"I'm thrilled to be extending my time with the Spirit," said Collins. "It's been a joy to play with this team and to connect to such a vibrant city. I'm looking forward to more days at Audi and all the work ahead."

Collins has continued to provide important depth at the goalkeeper position for the Spirit over the past season and a half. Since turning pro in 2021, Collins has played with the NWSL's Orlando Pride and Seattle Reign FC as well as Australia's Western Sydney Wanderers. Orignally from Clayton, California, she attended the University of Southern California from 2016 to 2021, appearing in 66 matches and recording a 0.83 career goals against average with the Trojans.

"Kaylie brings valuable league experience and approaches her role with a high level of professionalism," said General Manager Nathan Minion. "We're pleased to have her continue with the club in DC."

The Spirit will look to build on the side's second-consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will begin preseason in January before kicking off the regular season in mid-March. Information on 2026 season ticket memberships is available.







