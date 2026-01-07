Forward Bia Zaneratto Departs Kansas City, Pursues Free Agency

Published on January 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has announced that forward Bia Zaneratto has left the club to pursue free agency.

"The impact that Bia had in Kansas City over the past two years is immeasurable," said sporting director Vlatko Andonovski. "Her quality, both on and off the field, will be greatly missed. On behalf of everyone at the Current, we thank Bia for everything she has given to this club and to this city."

Zaneratto signed a one-year deal with the Current in January 2024 before the club exercised her contract option for the 2025 season. Her first year in Kansas City saw the forward register five goals and four assists in 16 regular season appearances. She was named the NWSL's Player of the Month and landed on the Best XI of the Month for March/April 2024 after contributing four goals and three assists in that span. A foot injury then placed her on the season ending injury (SEI) list in November.

The Brazilian striker was removed from SEI in Week 3 of the 2025 campaign, and she went on to record seven goals and three assists across 24 regular season appearances. She had a goal and an assist in the same match three times this past year and her game-winning assist on May 24 earned her NWSL Assist of the Week honors. Zaneratto helped the KC Current set NWSL records for wins (21), points (65), multi-goal games (18) and multi-goal wins (15) this past season as the club won its first NWSL Shield.

Additionally, Zaneratto was one of five players named a finalist for 2025 NWSL MVP.







