Racing Adds All-American Forward Taylor White on Multi-Year Contract

Published on January 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC has signed forward Taylor White to a two-year contract through the 2027 season.

The 5-foot-6 rookie joins from the West Virginia Mountaineers, where she led the team with 10 goals and 10 assists last season, the fourth-most in a single season in program history. Her total included four game-winning goals.

"Signing with Racing feels like the perfect next step for me. The ambition of the club, the culture they're building and the belief they've shown in me made this decision easy," White said. "I'm excited to get to work, keep growing as a player and help push Racing to compete at the highest level."

In all, White scored 26 goals and tallied 17 assists over a span of 80 appearances in a four-year collegiate career in Morgantown.

The United Soccer Coaches named White a third-team All-American in 2025. She was also selected to the All-Midwest Region Team and earned All-Big 12 First Team honors.

"Taylor has all the qualities we look for in a young professional - intensity, and a strong attacking mindset," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "She's exciting to watch, she scores goals and we're confident in what she can bring to our attack."

As a junior in 2024, White earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors after finishing the season tied for the team lead with seven goals.

The Mountaineers reached the NCAA Tournament in three of White's four seasons.

"Taylor is a dynamic attacking piece who fits our system perfectly," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "She is a player with tremendous speed and a terrific ability to finish chances and create for others. We are thrilled to add her to our attacking group."

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, White played for Winton Woods High School and Cincinnati United at the club level. She was also played basketball at Winton Woods.

She comes from an athletic family, including soccer. Her older sister, Morgan, plays soccer professionally in France for Stade de Reims after a collegiate career at Arkansas and Marshall. Her older brother, Michael, also played college soccer.

Her father, Anthony, was a wide receiver for the Morehead State University football team. Her mother, Nancy, was a college basketball player at Chattanooga.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.