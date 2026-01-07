Boston Legacy FC Signs Colombian International Jorelyn Carabalí

Jorelyn Carabalí with Brighton & Hove Albion F.C.

Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today announced the signing of Colombian international Jorelyn Carabalí to a two-year contract with a club option to renew. Carabalí will join the club on a permanent transfer from Brighton and will arrive in January when the rest of the roster reports for preseason.

The 28-year-old Carabalí joins Boston Legacy FC after three seasons with Brighton & Hove Albion, where she made 26 appearances. Previous to Brighton, she played a season for Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro. Carabalí played her way up through the Colombian top flight, winning the league with Deportivo Cali in 2020.

Carabalí has been a fixture of the Colombian national team since 2021, helping them reach the Copa America Feminina final in 2022 and representing her country at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, where they advanced to quarterfinals, and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"For me, the NWSL is one of the top leagues in the world, and joining a club like Boston and being part of building a new history in 2026 fills me with pride and excitement," said Carabalí. "Being able to play for Boston in this new chapter of my life motivates me to continue growing and give my best for this club, just like my teammates and our amazing coach, Filipa Patão. Thank you everyone for believing in me."

"Jorelyn is a defender with experience at the highest level, both in the WSL and with the Colombian national team," said Legacy general manager Domè Guasch. "She brings tactical intelligence and versatility across the back line, and she's comfortable in a variety of roles. Having competed in major tournaments such as the World Cup and the Olympics, Jorelyn adds valuable experience and leadership to our group as we continue to build."

