Sports Illustrated Stadium to Host USWNT, SheBelieves Cup

Published on January 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, N.J. - Sports Illustrated Stadium will host the U.S. Women's National Team and the final round of matches of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup on Saturday, March 7, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday.

Home to Gotham FC, Sports Illustrated Stadium will serve as the site of the tournament's final doubleheader. Canada will face Argentina in the opening match at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by the United States against Colombia at 3:30 p.m. ET to conclude the competition.

Prior to the U.S. match against Colombia, United States Women's National Team legend and 2026 National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee Tobin Heath will be honored with a retirement celebration. A New Jersey native and former Sky Blue FC (now Gotham) player, Heath made 181 appearances for the United States from 2008-21, scoring 36 goals while helping the team win two FIFA Women's World Cups and two Olympic gold medals.

Now in its 11th year, the SheBelieves Cup is an annual four-team international tournament featuring the U.S. Women's National Team and three visiting nations, with matches staged as doubleheaders across multiple host cities.

Sports Illustrated Stadium has hosted more SheBelieves Cup matches than any other venue in this year's tournament, previously welcoming doubleheaders in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

Ticket presales begin Thursday, Jan. 8, on ussoccer.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Jan. 12.







