Sports Illustrated Stadium to Host USWNT, SheBelieves Cup
Published on January 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - Sports Illustrated Stadium will host the U.S. Women's National Team and the final round of matches of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup on Saturday, March 7, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday.
Home to Gotham FC, Sports Illustrated Stadium will serve as the site of the tournament's final doubleheader. Canada will face Argentina in the opening match at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by the United States against Colombia at 3:30 p.m. ET to conclude the competition.
Prior to the U.S. match against Colombia, United States Women's National Team legend and 2026 National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee Tobin Heath will be honored with a retirement celebration. A New Jersey native and former Sky Blue FC (now Gotham) player, Heath made 181 appearances for the United States from 2008-21, scoring 36 goals while helping the team win two FIFA Women's World Cups and two Olympic gold medals.
Now in its 11th year, the SheBelieves Cup is an annual four-team international tournament featuring the U.S. Women's National Team and three visiting nations, with matches staged as doubleheaders across multiple host cities.
Sports Illustrated Stadium has hosted more SheBelieves Cup matches than any other venue in this year's tournament, previously welcoming doubleheaders in 2017, 2018 and 2020.
Ticket presales begin Thursday, Jan. 8, on ussoccer.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Jan. 12.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 7, 2026
- Sports Illustrated Stadium to Host USWNT, SheBelieves Cup - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Kansas City Current Announces Chris Armas as Head Coach - Kansas City Current
- Washington Spirit Signs Goalkeeper Kaylie Collins to New Contract - Washington Spirit
- Racing Adds All-American Forward Taylor White on Multi-Year Contract - Racing Louisville FC
- Boston Legacy FC Signs Colombian International Jorelyn Carabalí - Boston Legacy FC
- Forward Bia Zaneratto Departs Kansas City, Pursues Free Agency - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Sports Illustrated Stadium to Host USWNT, SheBelieves Cup
- Gotham FC Begins FIFA Women's Champions Cup Prep in Spain
- Gotham FC Acquires Savannah McCaskill from San Diego
- RWJBarnabas Health Extends Healthcare Partnership with NWSL Champion Gotham FC
- FIFA Unveils Ticket Details for 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup