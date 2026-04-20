Gotham FC to Host Girls in Sports Day Presented by Grüns, Highlighting the Future of the Game

Published on April 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC is set to host Girls in Sports Day presented by Grüns at Sports Illustrated Stadium, a match dedicated to celebrating the next generation of athletes and the impact of women in sport, when the club faces Bay FC at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 25.

In partnership with Grüns, the official foundational nutrition partner of reigning Concacaf and NWSL champion Gotham FC, the celebration will spotlight resilience on and off the pitch through inspiring pregame moments and in-stadium activations that highlight girls and women in sports.

Activities begin before kickoff with the Gotham FC Girls in Sports Day Fun Run, presented by Grüns, offering fans and community members an opportunity to take part in an active, health-focused start to matchday. The first 150 registered runners will receive an exclusive race package, including a commemorative race t-shirt, a post-run giveaway pack from Grüns and two complimentary tickets to the match. The race starts at 10:30 a.m., with the course ending at Fan Fest.

Girls in Sports Day will also feature a national anthem performance by True Creative House, an all-girls choir group and collegiate gymnast Kyrstin Johnson, who garnered national media attention for her Kendrick Lamar floor routine, as the match's official Torch Bearer. Johnson will then return to the pitch at halftime to showcase a special floor routine.

Participants of Gotham FC's social impact programs - including Elevate Play presented by Bank of America Soccer with Us, Keep Her in the Game presented by Dove and CarMax Kids - will also be recognized throughout gameday.

Following the final whistle, supporters will receive a complimentary water bottle as an exit gate giveaway, courtesy of Gruns.

Other gameday activations include:

Women in Sports Mixer: Pitch and Prosecco

In celebration of Girls in Sports Day, Gotham FC will host a prematch networking event for women in sports at the Hype House at Sports Illustrated Stadium, led by SportsCenter anchor Amina Smith. The package includes a match ticket, a complimentary glass of prosecco and all-inclusive access to food during the mixer. To purchase, click here for more information.

Ticket Offers - The Kickoff Combo, Youth Sports Day

Fans can take advantage of The Kickoff Combo, the ultimate bundle that includes a match ticket and a pregame burger and soda from Keepers Bar & Restaurant for just $40. To purchase, click here for more information.

Girls in Sports Day will also serve as another Youth Soccer Night group experience. Tickets start at $28 and include a commemorative poster, on-field parade and a post-game autograph session for groups of 50+. For more information on group outings and unforgettable packages for 10 people or more, email groupsales@gothamfc.com.

Fan Fest, presented by CarMax, and Merch of the Match

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., Fan Fest, presented by CarMax, will feature a live performance from the fan-favorite Atomic Funk Band along with free sampling of Gruns' nutrition vitamin gummies. In partnership with The Curve Foundation and Footy With Friends, Fan Fest will also host a prematch kickabout celebrating Lesbian Visibility Week starting at 11 a.m.

Fan Fest activations will include the RWJBarnabas Mini Pitch, Tylenol Precision Kick, a sign-making station, photo booth, face painting for fans of all ages and more.

Merch of the Match - Togethxr

April 25 will spotlight the Gotham and Togethxr collaboration, serving as a cultural centerpiece of Girls in Sports Day. The collection reinforces Gotham's commitment to visibility, equity and continued investment in women's sports, giving fans a meaningful way to show their support.

Supporters can also shop the club's third kit in person, and take home Lady Liberty while supplies last.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 20, 2026

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