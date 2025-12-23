Bay FC Signs Two-Time NCAA Champion, Two-Time All-American Defender Heather Gilchrist to First Professional Contract

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has signed defender Heather Gilchrist to her first professional contract. Gilchrist joins Bay FC on a three-year deal through 2028 following a four-year college career at Florida State University, where she helped lead the Seminoles to two NCAA titles and earned two United Soccer Coaches All-American selections. She's the first new signing to join the club for the 2026 season.

"I am so excited to be starting my professional career at Bay FC," said Gilchrist. "The vision, support, and culture at Bay is special, and I am so grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of it. I can't wait to grow in this environment as a player and person and play in front all the incredible fans of the Bay Area."

"Bringing Heather to Bay FC is an important signing for us," said Bay FC head coach Emma Coates. "She is a composed and competitive defender. She fits exactly what we're building at Bay FC and we're excited about the impact she'll have."

A Boulder, Colo. native, Gilchrist amassed nearly 7,000 minutes across 81 appearances for her college career from 2022-2025, helping the Seminoles to four NCAA Tournaments and three College Cup appearances as one of the final four teams standing. She played alongside Bay FC midfielder Taylor Huff in Tallahassee from 2023-24, recording an undefeated campaign and the first of two titles in three seasons in 2023. She hoisted a second national title with FSU this past fall, knocking off top-ranked Stanford in the title match and leading her squad to four shutouts in six matches in the tournament. She scored the game-winner in her squad's 1-0 second round victory vs. Lipscomb, one of four goals scored in 2025.

The defender finished her college career with back-to-back United Soccer Coaches All-American selections, earning fourth-team recognition in 2024 and third-team recognition in 2025. She earned All-ACC honors in three of four seasons, taking home All-ACC Freshman team distinction in 2022, and All-ACC Third Team in 2024 and 2025. Internationally, she represented the United States at the U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia, appearing in six matches (five starts) as the squad reached the semifinal and brought home the bronze medal with a victory over the Netherlands in the match for third place.

