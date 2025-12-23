Chicago Stars FC Acquires Michelle Alozie in Trade with Houston Dash

Published on December 23, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today acquired Michelle Alozie from the Houston Dash in exchange for $40,000 of allocation money. Subsequently, the club has signed Alozie to a three-year contract keeping the defender in Chicago through the 2028 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season.

"CHI TOWN! I'm excited to be starting a new chapter with the Stars," said Alozie. "I'm looking forward to meeting the team, connecting with them on and off the field, and seeing you fans, both in the city and in the stands. See you very soon, Chicago!"

"Michelle's proven ability at both ends of the pitch, experience and leadership skills will be valuable assets for our team over the next few years," said Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "We are excited to welcome her to Chicago as we continue to build for 2026."

Alozie began her professional career with the Houston Dash in 2021, originally signed as a national team replacement player before earning a full roster spot with the club. The California native played 114 minutes for the Dash across four appearances in her rookie season before scoring two goals in 10 regular-season appearances during her first full season with the club in 2022, and helping the team make their first-ever appearance in the NWSL playoffs. Following a two-year contract extension with Houston, Alozie had a breakout campaign in 2023, becoming one of the two leading goalscorers for the Dash after finding the back of the net four times. Alozie now arrives in Chicago with seven goals and two assists in her NWSL account from her 33 starts and 75 regular-season appearances for the Houston Dash.

Internationally, Alozie plays for Nigeria, earning her first call-up, cap and scoring her first goal for the Super Falcons in June 2021. Including her debut, Alozie has made 26 appearances and scored 2 goals for the Nigerian Women's National Team, making the Super Falcons' rosters for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2024 Olympic Games.

Alozie will join the Chicago Stars in 2026 at their new home at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois.







