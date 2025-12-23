Houston Dash Acquire Allocation Money from Chicago Stars FC in Trade for Defender Michelle Alozie

December 23, 2025

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash acquired $40,000 in allocation money from Chicago Stars FC in exchange for defender Michelle Alozie, both teams announced today.

The defender joined the Dash in 2021 as a national team replacement player and signed a full contract later that season. She signed a contract extension following the 2024 campaign and has scored seven goals and tallied two assists across all competitions for Houston. The defender appeared in 80 games and started 37 matches for the club across all competitions. Alozie also helped Houston qualify for the postseason in 2022 and started the quarterfinal match against the Kansas City Current at Shell Energy Stadium.

Alozie is a member of the Nigerian Women's National Team. She earned her first senior cap for Nigeria in Houston in June 2021 and scored her first international goal at Shell Energy Stadium that summer. She helped the Super Falcons qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and represented the Dash at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Alozie was also part of the Nigerian squad that won the 2024 Women's African Cup of Nations and was named to WAFCON Best XI. Alozie was also named to the FIFPRO Women's World XI shortlist in October.

Off the field, Alozie was nominated for the Community Impact Award at the Houston Sports Awards in 2024. She has also worked with non-profits like the ACCESS U Foundation to expand access to the sport in underrepresented communities. In addition to her work on the field, the 28-year-old is also a cancer research technician at the Texas Medical Center.

At the collegiate level, Alozie graduated from Yale University with a degree in Molecular Biology. She scored 19 goals and recorded 13 assists across three seasons for the Bulldogs. She earned Ivy League Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors and First-Team All-Conference recognition in 2017. Alozie spent her final collegiate season at the University of Tennessee, adding three goals in 17 appearances for the Lady Vols.







