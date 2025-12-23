Washington Spirit Signs Star Defender Gabby Carle to New Contract

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit star defender Gabby Carle has signed a new contract keeping her with the team through the 2029 season, the club announced today. The Canadian standout agreed to a new five-year contract, retroactive to the start of the 2025 season.

"DC is a special place and it's where I want to be," said Carle. "I'm excited to be extending my time with the Spirit, and I'm looking forward to helping the team reach its goals over the next four years."

In her third season with the Spirit, Carle continued as one of the most consistent players on the team's back line and played over 2,300 minutes across 30 total matches. Since her move to DC prior to the 2023 season, the defender has appeared in 83 total matches and tallied three goal contributions from the defending third.

"Keeping Gabby with the club for the next four seasons is important for our back line," said General Manager Nathan Minion. "She is one of the most versatile defenders and underrated players in our league and we're thrilled to maintain our strong defending third for the foreseeable future."

Originally from Lévis, Quebec, Carle has appeared for the Canada senior team in 60 international matches (31 starts), scoring one goal and adding four assists. The standout defender has competed for Canada at two FIFA Women's World Cups (2019, 2023) and two Olympic Games (2021, 2024), helping the side to Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021.

The Spirit will look to build on the side's second straight NWSL Championship in 2026. The team will begin preseason in January before kicking off the regular season in mid-March.







