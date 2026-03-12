Washington Spirit Ready to Kick off 2026 with New Home Match Activations

Published on March 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will kick off its 2026 campaign Friday night alongside the club's most robust fan experience offerings yet at Audi Field. This season, fans will be able to enjoy performances from the Spirit Crew Entertainment Team, the club's first-ever entertainment team, light shows featuring fan-first tech, new features in Spiritville, inclusive concessions options and much more.

After making their debut at Spirit Fest last weekend, the Spirit Crew will be back at every home match in 2026 to dazzle fans with their moves either on the concourse or on the pitch at halftime at select matches. Assembled this offseason, the Spirit Crew is the first ever co-ed NWSL entertainment team. Along with performing at halftime on Friday, they will take the field pregame hyping up the fans with tumbling and bringing the energy on the pitch before the players take the field and partake in a halftime t-shirt toss.

Before kickoff and at halftime on Friday night, Audi Field will experience a custom light show thanks to the Spirit's new fan-first tech. Fans will be able to turn their phones into part of the show themselves by scanning a QR code available in-stadium and join the fun. The code will take you to a web page that will ask to enable permissions to your phone flashlight. Once you click accept, you're in the show! Make sure to keep the tab open until it's time for the show to begin. Once closer, you'll notice the screen will change. The light show will begin at 8:03 p.m. for procession and at halftime during our Spirit Crew Performance. This year, light shows will take place not just in the stadium lights above Audi Field but throughout the stands as well. Get ready to welcome your favorite Spirit players out of the tunnel in style for every home match and be a part of the fun at halftime at Friday's match.

On the concourse this year, Spiritville will feature even more activations that fans will be sure to love. In addition to fan-favorites like the temporary tattoo station, poster-making station and yard games, Spiritville will feature soccer bowling in 2026 as well as even more photo areas for fans to immortalize their visits to Audi Field. The concourse will also feature several new concessions options. Around the southeast corner of the stadium will be food truck row with four unique food truck options to provide even more variety on matchday. In addition to a new pizza stand at the stadium, the north concourse will be home to a new vegan vending machine for inclusive options.

Finally, in celebration of Spirit Week to kick off the NWSL season, the Spirit is offering no-fee tickets for all five of the team's home matches through the first half of the year. This offer ends on Friday, March 13, so lock in your seats today! Returning from last season is the Spirit's 'First Match on Us' promotion. Those looking to attend their first Spirit match can do so with a complimentary ticket from the club, more information available HERE. The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance when it kicks off the 2026 season on Friday night against Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal. Full ticketing information is available.







