Kansas City Current Announces Local Broadcast Partners for 2026

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has announced its broadcast partners for the 2026 season. For the fifth consecutive season, the Current will broadcast select matches and pregame shows locally on the Spot,Kansas City 38 in partnership with KSHB 41. The club has also partnered for the third straight season with 90.9 The Bridge for radio broadcasts of all 2026 matches.

Additionally, every Current match, both home and away, will be available in Spanish and Portuguese on the KC Current App, in partnership with Tico Sports.

"As we continue our commitment to building the best women's football club in the world, we're proud to work with incredible local broadcast partners who help bring our matches and our story to more fans across Kansas City," said KC Current Vice President of Communications, Dani Welniak. "The Spot, Kansas City 38 has been an outstanding television home for our matches, and we're excited to continue partnering with 90.9 The Bridge and Tico Sports to expand how fans experience the Current. Together, we're doing something different in the local broadcast space, from expanded pregame coverage to creative storytelling that brings supporters closer to our players, our club, and the energy of matchday. It's important to us to stay at the forefront of how women's sports are presented and to provide accessible, engaging ways for fans to watch, listen, and connect with our brand of soccer."

"Building on our success from last season by adding several additional matches that are free and over the air provides a great opportunity for our audience to capture every amazing moment," said Jeff Mulligan, station manager for KSHB and KMCI. "In addition, we are excited to be able to offer extended and exclusive coverage on KSHB 41 across all platforms. This partnership solidifies our commitment to be the best spot for soccer in our community and for the Kansas City Current."

The Spot, Kansas City 38 will air four locally produced games this season, beginning with the Current's road match against Seattle Reign on March 25. Select broadcasts will include a 30-minute pregame show, KC Current Matchday, featuring interviews, analysis and the latest information about the Current to help fans prepare for the exciting action. In addition, the Spot, Kansas City 38 will simulcast all the Current's matches on the NWSL's returning TV partner, ION, for a total of 14 games and 13 pregame shows in 2026.

Jillian Carroll Letrinko will anchor local broadcasts as the television play-by-play voice of the Current. Carroll Letrinko will be joined by an all-star cast of former professional athletes and award-winning broadcasters including Jordan Angeliand Kylen Mills.

90.9 The Bridge will air every Kansas City Current match this season, led by play-by-play voice Dave Borchardt and analyst Jillian Carroll Letrinko. Fans can tune in on the radio at 90.9 FM or on The Bridge app.

"90.9 The Bridge is proud to continue our partnership with the Kansas City Current for a third season," said Bryan Truta, Senior Director of Radio Operations, The Bridge. "As Kansas City prepares to welcome the global spotlight on soccer, this Women's History Month reminds us how powerfully this club is shaping the future of the game in our community. It's our honor as a public radio station to deliver every minute of match action to fans across the region."

The Current will continue to partner with Tico Sports to deliver all matches to fans in Spanish. For the second year, all Current matches will be available in Portuguese. Both broadcasts will be available alongside the English version on the Kansas City Current app.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with the Kansas City Current and bring both Spanish and Portuguese broadcasts back for another exciting season," said Oscar Monterroso, Co-Founder, TICO Sports. "Our goal is to help expand the club's fanbase locally, nationally, and internationally while delivering the passion of the game through our experienced broadcast team."

Fans can find broadcast information each match day, and listen along on the KC Current App. The app also offers fans a chance to meet the team, get easy access to in-depth statistics and test their memory in the KC Current match game. Visit KansasCityCurrent.com/app to download on Apple or Android platforms.

Below is the Kansas City Current's 2026 broadcast schedule. Games in bold denote full, locally produced games with pre-match coverage starting 30 minutes before kickoff.

Kansas City Current Broadcasts on KMCI, the Spot 38 Kansas City

Date Home Visitor Stadium Network TimeÃÂ (CT)

Sat MarÃÂ 14 Kansas City Current Utah Royals CPKC Stadium KMCI/ION 3pm

WedÃÂ Mar25 Seattle ReignÃÂ FC Kansas City Current One Spokane Stadium KMCI 8pm

SatÃÂ MayÃÂ 2 NC Courage Kansas City Current First Horizon Stadium KMCI/ION 5:30pm

WedÃÂ May 20 Angel City FC Kansas City Current BMO Stadium KMCI 9pm

SatÃÂ May 30 Kansas City Current Boston Legacy CPKC Stadium KMCI/ION 12:30pm

FriÃÂ JulÃÂ 3 Denver Summit FC Kansas City Current Centennial Stadium KMCI 8:30pm

SatÃÂ Jul 25 Boston Legacy Kansas City Current Centreville Bank Stadium KMCI/ION 4pm

SatÃÂ Jul 29 Kansas City Current Racing Louisville CPKCÃÂ Stadium KMCI 7pm

SatÃÂ Aug 1 Kansas City Current Angel City FC CPKC Stadium KMCI/ION 5:30pm

SatÃÂ AugÃÂ 8 Houston Dash Kansas City Current Shell Energy Stadium KMCI/ION 7:45pm

SatÃÂ AugÃÂ 22 Kansas City Current Seattle Reign FC CPKC Stadium KMCI/ION 5:30pm

SatÃÂ Aug 29 Kansas City Current NC Courage CPKC Stadium KMCI/ION 5:30pm

SatÃÂ Oct 3 Kansas City Current Bay FC CPKCÃÂ Stadium KMCI/ION 5:30pm

SatÃÂ Oct 17 Utah Royals Kansas City Current America First Field KMCI/ION 5:30pm







