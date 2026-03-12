Gotham FC Reveals 2025 NWSL Championship Ring

Published on March 12, 2026

JERSEY CITY, N.J.







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC today revealed the design for the club's 2025 NWSL Championship ring. The team will receive the rings during a special postmatch ceremony at the Home Opener, presented by CarMax, against North Carolina at 6:30 p.m. ET on March 21 at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

In 2025, Gotham completed one of the most improbable title runs in women's sports history, topping the record-setting regular-season champion and the reigning NWSL champion in successive weeks to claim a second title in three years. The club became the lowest seed (No. 8) to win the NWSL Championship, adding to its 2023 title as a No. 6 seed, the lowest to claim the trophy under the league's previous playoff format.

"These rings celebrate the belief, sacrifice and relentless work that drives this club each season," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "They highlight another incredible moment for this team and the daily pursuit of progress that defines Gotham FC. It is an emphatic statement of the club's ambition and the reflection of a group determined to keep raising the bar."

The ring design, created in collaboration with The Champions Collective, features a bold new silhouette distinct from the 2023 championship ring - larger, stronger and more defined, symbolizing Gotham's continued evolution from one title to the next. A refined satin finish was deliberately chosen to allow Gotham's signature blue accents to stand out with striking clarity.

At the center of the ring, the Gotham FC crest sits atop a foundation of white diamonds, crowned with a gold second star to commemorate the club's second championship reign. The logo is encircled by diamonds set in Gotham blue, while "2025 NWSL Champions" is engraved along the outer edge.

One side of the ring features each player's last name above her diamond-encrusted number, a personalized recognition honoring the individual contributions behind a championship season defined by resilience and unity. The opposite side showcases Gotham's mantra, "Always Building, Never Finished," rendered in black and layered over two NWSL Championship trophies, signifying the club's standard of sustained excellence.

Inside the band, the ring is inscribed with the date of the championship match alongside each player's signature, a private tribute to a public triumph forever etched into Gotham FC history.

Designed to mark the club's continued ascent, the 2025 championship ring represents both the legacy and forward momentum of Gotham FC. Fans can be a part of the celebration and welcome back the champions by securing tickets at Gothamfc.com/tickets.







