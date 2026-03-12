Seattle Reign FC Signs Ruby Hladek to Short-Term Deal

Published on March 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced it has signed forward Ruby Hladek to a short-term deal ahead of the 2026 NWSL campaign. Hladek joined the club for preseason as a non-roster invitee, earning a contract through June.

"Ruby earned this opportunity through the way she approached her time training with our group," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "She had an excellent collegiate career at Utah Valley and consistently showed the work ethic, competitiveness, attacking and defending qualities that stood out to our staff during her trial. We're excited to welcome her to the club and look forward to supporting her continued growth in a professional environment."

Hladek signs with Reign FC after three standout seasons at Utah Valley University, where she started in all 60 matches she appeared in and recorded 24 goals and 32 assists, helping the Wolverines win three consecutive WAC regular-season titles from 2023-2025. She closes out her collegiate career at UVU as the program's all-time assists leader.

"Preseason with this group has been such a memorable experience," said Hladek. "Since joining in January, the players and staff have made me feel welcomed while also pushing me to grow and improve every day. I'm so grateful and excited for the opportunity to start my professional career with the Reign, and I look forward to contributing in every way I can!"

As a senior in 2025, Hladek had a breakout year, setting single-season highs in appearances (22), goals (15) and assists (13) and earning WAC Offensive Player of the Year honors and First Team All-WAC recognition. Her 13 assists ranked sixth nationally and her 15 goals ranked second in the WAC. Hladek's efforts helped UVU finish the year top three nationally in total goals, assists per game, shots per game and shots on goal per game.

Prior to three seasons at Utah Valley, Hladek spent two years at Brigham Young University, where she played in 17 games for the Cougars and was a member of the 2021 WCC Championship team that advanced to the program's first-ever NCAA National Championship match.







