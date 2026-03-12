Bay FC and Artist LaRussell Unite on "I'm from the Bay" Music Video, the New Official Anthem of Bay FC

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC and Vallejo native LaRussell today dropped Bay FC's music video for "I'm From the Bay," officially naming it the club's first-ever anthem ahead of the 2026 Home Opener, presented by Sutter Health, this Saturday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. PT. Shot at PayPal Park in San Jose, home of Bay FC, the full-length video is a celebration of Bay Area pride, culture, and sports.

"We made 'I'm From the Bay' to celebrate the pride and culture of our region, so seeing Bay FC bring that energy to their season is incredible. It's an honor to have the song represent the Bay in this way," said LaRussell.

LaRussell, recognized as one of the most authentic artists in the Bay Area, has produced a song that represents the region's pride, grit, and love for being unapologetic. "I'm From the Bay" has officially been named Bay FC's official anthem for the 2026 season with plans to play it at home matches and integrate it into the club's identity. LaRussell and Bay FC will also partner on activations and collaborations throughout the 2026 season.

"At Bay FC, we believe that building a world-class organization starts with harnessing the power of our community and the unique, vibrant culture of this region," said Bay FC CEO Stacy Johns. "Partnering with LaRussell- an artist who authentically represents the energy and independence of the Bay- to create our 2026 anthem is a milestone in how we connect with our fans. This music video isn't just about a song; it's about connecting culture and sports and creating moments that make people proud to be a part of this club and show pride in the Bay Area."

"There is no place like the Bay Area. It has a different energy, boldness, and grit that is completely its own," said Bay FC Forward and Bay Area native Karlie Lema. "Growing up here and now representing this region as a professional athlete is something I never take for granted. Having an anthem that sounds like the Bay and created by a Bay Area native will only energize us and our fans."

Bay FC fans can expect to hear the song and see the new video played at all Bay FC home matches this season just prior to kickoff. Bay FC takes on expansion side Denver Summit FC at PayPal Park on Saturday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. PT. Bay FC will open the 2026 season with back-to-back home matches. On March 21, during the club's Women's Empowerment Match against in-state rival Angel City FC, the club will honor the first-ever women's professional soccer team in the Bay Area - the Bay Area CyberRays - and the 25th anniversary of their 2001 historic Women's United Soccer Association (WUSA) championship. At halftime, the club will honor the team on the pitch, followed by a performance by Bay Area rapper and singer Kamaiyah.

