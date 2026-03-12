Angel City FC Kicks off Fifth Season at BMO Stadium
Published on March 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC News Release
Angel City Football Club (ACFC) returns to BMO Stadium this Sunday, March 15, to kick off its milestone fifth season at home against Chicago Stars FC at 4:00 p.m. PT. Known for its safe, inclusive, high-energy environment, ACFC is leveling up the matchday experience all season long, especially for its season opener with the club's biggest Fan Fest yet, new in-stadium entertainment, and a live halftime music performance.
Sunday's game will feature the debut of the ACFC's new in-game host, Sibley Scoles. Scoles will bring the fun, vibes, and energy to every Angel City match all season long. She is an Emmy-winning journalist covering combat sports, current Las Vegas Raiders in-stadium host, and a strong soccer supporter as an investor in the Oakland Roots and Soul SC.
Fans will also get their first look at ACFC's new house band, Ritmo del Sol, a six-piece female-led drumline and brass band. Ritmo Del Sol will perform throughout the season, alongside interactive activations for all ages at pre-match Fan Fests or Sol Rosa Rallies including one-of-a-kind carnival games operated by LA-based Something New.
ENTERTAINMENT
ACFC's New Host Sibley Scoles
ACFC's New House Band Ritmo del Sol
DJ Allie Rock
ACTIVATIONS
Carnival Games and prizes
Giveaways from ACFC partners, including Cedars-Sinai, Bandai Namco, BMO, Chevy, Siete, and more
Kids Zone & Skills Challenge (including interactive human foosball)
Food Trucks and Drink Specials
Spirit Station featuring Hair jewels, Temporary Tattoos, Pink Hair Paint, Face Painters!
Community Impact Booths featuring LA LGBT Center and All Peoples Community Center
Note: If you would like to go live from the Fan Fest or conduct interviews on the concourse or outside of the stadium with fans, please notify an ACFC PR team member prior to match day.
STADIUM GIVEAWAYS
Metallic Sol Rosa Foam Handle Flags (ingress) and 2026 Schedule Magnets (egress)
IN STADIUM HIGHLIGHTS
Pre-Game:
Six foot Jumbo ACFC Photo Op at Northwest Concourse
ACFC Sky Writer following 3-clap
Supporter Tifo Moment at Kickoff
National Anthem sung by Athenna Crosby
Halftime:
Special concert by multi-hyphenate artist Tia P, who will perform Angel City's anthem "Running with the Angels" from the Northwest Concourse.
For more information about Angel City's match days, go to www.angelcity.com.
