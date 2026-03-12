Here's What's New at Lynn Family Stadium in 2026

Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC fans will be greeted by new Lynn Family Stadium concession offerings as the 2026 home slate of games kicks off this Saturday.

The professional soccer clubs are welcoming local partners PARLOUR pizza and Gustavo's Mexican Grill to Lynn Family Stadium. Both locations can be found on the venue's West concourse - the bench/player tunnel side - along with a new non-alcoholic bar serving Pepsi products, Athletic Brewing Co. products, energy drinks, seltzers, craft sodas and mocktails. Cans of Heine Brothers Coffee will also be newly available at the stadium's grab-and-go location.

Additionally, a growing partnership with Sazerac Company will see increased visibility from brands including Buffalo Trace, BuzzBallz, Fireball and Wheatley Vodka.

Lynn Family Stadium's hospitality partner, Levy, has also updated its menu to feature...

- Concession Value 4-Pack: 4 hot dogs, 4 12-ounce sodas, popcorn and pretzel bites for $29.99

- A trio of value menu offers at or under $10: cheeseburger, chicken sandwich and hot dog

- Souvenir refillable popcorn buckets

- Queso fundido nachos

- BQ Philly cheesesteak and chicken bacon ranch cheesesteak

- Black bean burgers

LouCity's home opener is set for 4 p.m. Saturday versus Miami FC with tickets and more information at LouCity.com/opener. Next Friday, March 20, it's Racing Louisville's turn to kick off against the Washington Spirit at 8 p.m.; get tickets at RacingLouFC.com/opener.

Lynn Family Stadium, which is cashless, will continue to operate this season with a clear bag policy. Aimed to speed up entry and enhance safety, the policy allows clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 12"x6"x12". Guests may bring in a clutch-sized bag 4.5"x6.5" or smaller. Diaper bags or bags for medical needs are permitted upon inspection.

Unless otherwise noted, gates open 90 minutes before kickoff for happy hour at bars throughout the concourse featuring $3 beer, Fireball, Pepsi products and bottled water. After games, the stadium's premium club room will also open for an extra hour to all ticket holders for the Falls City Postgame Party - including a victory toast after wins.

LouCity and Racing representatives will operate from a new "Ticket HQ" on the North concourse, near the Fan Zone, where stadium guests can connect with the clubs regarding season, group and premium tickets. Fans who stop by before halftime are invited to spin a new prize wheel for a chance at team swag, gifts from club partners and exclusive giveaway items.

Of course, guests should be on the lookout on game day for the new mascot pair of Float (Racing) and Sting (LouCity) - the butterfly and bee recently unveiled as an ode to Louisville's most famous son, Muhammad Ali.

Fans can visit LynnFamilyStadium.com/atoz for an updated list of game day regulations.







