Angel City FC Announces Final 2026 Roster
Published on March 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC News Release
LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced the club's final roster ahead of Angel City's home opener this Sunday, March 15 at BMO Stadium against the Chicago Stars. Kickoff is at 4:00 p.m. PT live on Victory+.
ACFC Final Roster (in alphabetical order by last name):
Goalkeepers: Angelina Anderson, Faith Nguyen, Hannnah Seabert
Defenders: Karsyn Cherry, Sarah Gorden, Savy King, Sophia Mattice, Emily Sams, Evelyn Shores, Gisele Thompson
Midfielders: Ary Borges (INT), Kennedy Fuller, Carina Lageyre, Maiara Niehues (INT), Nealy Martin, Hina Sugita (INT)
Forwards: Prisca Chilufya (INT), Claire Emslie (SEI - Maternity Leave), Jun Endo (INT), Sveindís Jónsdóttir (INT), Sydney Leroux (Excused Absence), Maithé López (INT - Loan), Casey Phair, Rajanah Reed (NTRP), Taylor Suarez, Riley Tiernan
Key: International Player (INTL), Season-Ending Injury (SEI), National Team Replacement Player (NTRP)
