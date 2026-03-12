Angel City FC Announces Final 2026 Roster

Published on March 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced the club's final roster ahead of Angel City's home opener this Sunday, March 15 at BMO Stadium against the Chicago Stars. Kickoff is at 4:00 p.m. PT live on Victory+.

ACFC Final Roster (in alphabetical order by last name):

Goalkeepers: Angelina Anderson, Faith Nguyen, Hannnah Seabert

Defenders: Karsyn Cherry, Sarah Gorden, Savy King, Sophia Mattice, Emily Sams, Evelyn Shores, Gisele Thompson

Midfielders: Ary Borges (INT), Kennedy Fuller, Carina Lageyre, Maiara Niehues (INT), Nealy Martin, Hina Sugita (INT)

Forwards: Prisca Chilufya (INT), Claire Emslie (SEI - Maternity Leave), Jun Endo (INT), Sveindís Jónsdóttir (INT), Sydney Leroux (Excused Absence), Maithé López (INT - Loan), Casey Phair, Rajanah Reed (NTRP), Taylor Suarez, Riley Tiernan

Key: International Player (INTL), Season-Ending Injury (SEI), National Team Replacement Player (NTRP)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.