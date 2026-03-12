San Diego Wave FC Announces 2026 Start-Of-Season Roster

Published on March 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today its start-of-season roster as the Wave get set to begin play in the 2026 National Women's Soccer League Season.

Led by second-year head coach Jonas Eidevall, the roster features a mix of returning players from the Wave's 2025 playoff team alongside several offseason additions across the roster.

San Diego will open the 2026 regular season campaign at home this Saturday, March 14, hosting the Houston Dash at Snapdragon Stadium. The match is scheduled for kick off at 5:45 p.m. PT, with the match broadcast nationally on ION.

The Wave remained active during the offseason, extending co-captain Kenza Dali through the 2027 season along with Melanie Barcenas, Gia Corley, Nya Harrison, and Didi Haračić. The Club also added Brazilian internationals Ludmila and Gabi Protilho, Colombian goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo, and free agents Leah Freeman and Kiki Pickett, while signing top college prospects Lia Godfrey and Mimi Van Zanten.

San Diego Wave FC 2026 Start-Of-Season Roster

as of March 12, 2026

GOALKEEPERS (3): Luisa Agudelo (INTL - Colombia), Leah Freeman, DiDi Haračić

DEFENDERS (7): Daniela Arias (INTL - Colombia), Trinity Armstrong (SEI), Nya Harrison, Kristen McNabb, Perle Morroni (INTL - France), Mimi Van Zanten, Kennedy Wesley

MIDFIELDERS (8): Kimmi Ascanio, Melanie Barcenas, Gia Corley, Kenza Dali (INTL - France), Laurina Fazer (INTL - France), Jordan Fusco, Lia Godfrey, Kiki Pickett

FORWARDS (6): Trinity Byars, Dudinha (INTL - Brazil), Adriana Leon (INTL - Canada), Ludmila (INTL - Brazil), Gabi Portilho (INTL - Brazil), Tatum Wynalda (IRC)

KEY:

INTL: International Player

SEI: Season Ending Injury

IRC: Injury Replacement Contract







