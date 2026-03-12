San Diego Wave FC Announces 2026 Start-Of-Season Roster
Published on March 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today its start-of-season roster as the Wave get set to begin play in the 2026 National Women's Soccer League Season.
Led by second-year head coach Jonas Eidevall, the roster features a mix of returning players from the Wave's 2025 playoff team alongside several offseason additions across the roster.
San Diego will open the 2026 regular season campaign at home this Saturday, March 14, hosting the Houston Dash at Snapdragon Stadium. The match is scheduled for kick off at 5:45 p.m. PT, with the match broadcast nationally on ION.
The Wave remained active during the offseason, extending co-captain Kenza Dali through the 2027 season along with Melanie Barcenas, Gia Corley, Nya Harrison, and Didi Haračić. The Club also added Brazilian internationals Ludmila and Gabi Protilho, Colombian goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo, and free agents Leah Freeman and Kiki Pickett, while signing top college prospects Lia Godfrey and Mimi Van Zanten.
San Diego Wave FC 2026 Start-Of-Season Roster
as of March 12, 2026
GOALKEEPERS (3): Luisa Agudelo (INTL - Colombia), Leah Freeman, DiDi Haračić
DEFENDERS (7): Daniela Arias (INTL - Colombia), Trinity Armstrong (SEI), Nya Harrison, Kristen McNabb, Perle Morroni (INTL - France), Mimi Van Zanten, Kennedy Wesley
MIDFIELDERS (8): Kimmi Ascanio, Melanie Barcenas, Gia Corley, Kenza Dali (INTL - France), Laurina Fazer (INTL - France), Jordan Fusco, Lia Godfrey, Kiki Pickett
FORWARDS (6): Trinity Byars, Dudinha (INTL - Brazil), Adriana Leon (INTL - Canada), Ludmila (INTL - Brazil), Gabi Portilho (INTL - Brazil), Tatum Wynalda (IRC)
KEY:
INTL: International Player
SEI: Season Ending Injury
IRC: Injury Replacement Contract
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 12, 2026
- Chicago Stars FC Announces 2026 National Women's Soccer League Roster - Chicago Stars FC
- Seattle Reign FC Signs Ruby Hladek to Short-Term Deal - Seattle Reign FC
- Gotham FC Signs Norwegian Star Guro Reiten from Chelsea - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit Ready to Kick off 2026 with New Home Match Activations - Washington Spirit
- San Diego Wave FC Host Houston Dash in 2026 Home Opener - San Diego Wave FC
- Here's What's New at Lynn Family Stadium in 2026 - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC Announces 2026 Start-Of-Season Roster - San Diego Wave FC
- Seattle Reign FC Acquires $500,000 from Chicago Stars FC in Exchange for Jordyn Huitema - Seattle Reign FC
- Bay FC and Artist LaRussell Unite on "I'm from the Bay" Music Video, the New Official Anthem of Bay FC - Bay FC
- Chicago Stars FC Acquires Forward Jordyn Huitema in Trade with Seattle Reign FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Angel City FC Announces Final 2026 Roster - Angel City FC
- Portland Thorns Announce Final Roster Ahead of 2026 Season - Portland Thorns FC
- Kansas City Current Announces Local Broadcast Partners for 2026 - Kansas City Current
- Gotham FC Reveals 2025 NWSL Championship Ring - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Chicago Stars FC Loans Goalkeeper Mackenzie Wood to Portland Thorns FC - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Host Houston Dash in 2026 Home Opener
- San Diego Wave FC Announces 2026 Start-Of-Season Roster
- San Diego Wave FC Recall Midfielder Jordan Fusco from Tampa Bay Sun FC
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Midfielder Kenza Dali to Contract Extension
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Tatum Wynalda to Injury Replacement Contract