Chicago Stars FC Loans Goalkeeper Mackenzie Wood to Portland Thorns FC

Published on March 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced goalkeeper Mackenzie Wood will be loaned to Portland Thorns FC through the end of the 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season.

Wood first signed with the Chicago Stars in 2023 and was loaned to French club, Stade de Reims Féminines, for the season. After rejoining the Stars for the 2024 season, Wood made her NWSL debut May 12, 2024, recording three regular-season appearances and tallying eight saves on the season. Most recently, the fourth-year keeper played in the club's second match of the 2025 Teal Rising Cup, making 5 saves in her 90-minute performance.

The Chicago Stars begin the 2026 NWSL season on the road March 15 against Angel City FC. The club returns to Chicago the following week to play their home opener at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium Sunday, March 22, at 1 p.m. CT against the Kansas City Current. Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.