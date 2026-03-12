Racing, iHeartMedia Louisville Renew Broadcast Partnership for 2026 Season
Published on March 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
iHeartMedia Louisville and Racing Louisville FC announced today a renewal of their local radio broadcast partnership for the 2026 season. Starting this month, iHeartMedia Louisville's stations will provide live radio play-by-play coverage for all of Racing's 30 regular season National Women's Soccer League games. The club kicks off its campaign Saturday, March 14.
Sports Talk 790AM will serve as the primary home of Racing games with select broadcasts on Talk Radio 1080. As part of the partnership, players and coaches will be heard throughout the season on iHeartMedia Louisville programming.
In addition to the over-the-air broadcasts, fans can stream Racing Louisville games live on the iHeartRadio app and through 790louisville.com or talkradio1080.com, depending on which station is carrying the game. Check RacingLouFC.com/schedule for the latest broadcast listings.
Racing Louisville enters 2026 off a historic season that saw the club qualify for the NWSL playoffs for the first time. The roster features a number of emerging stars, including U.S. national teamer Emma Sears, and is led by reigning league Coach of the Year Bev Yanez.
iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Louisville market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia's free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service - available across more than 500 platforms and over 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions and gaming consoles.
