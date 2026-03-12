Chicago Stars FC Announces 2026 National Women's Soccer League Roster

Published on March 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the club's roster for the 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. The club begins its 2026 campaign with 28 players under contract, 25 of those being on the active roster.

Nine new faces joined the Chicago Stars ahead of the 2026 NWSL Season, including Michelle Alozie, Katie Atkinson, Tessa Dellarose, Emma Egizii, Elise Evans, Aaliyah Farmer, Ryan Gareis, Jordyn Huitema and Brianna Pinto. Three of the new additions, Alozie (Nigeria), Farmer (Mexico) and Huitema (Canada) are regular fixtures on their national teams, while all three rookies, Dellarose, Egizii and Evans, are products of the United States Youth National Team system. Huitema, the club's newest signing, joins the Stars as an Olympic Gold Medalist and NWSL Shield winner, and Dellarose and Egizii join as NCAA Champions.

Six key Stars extended their time in Chicago ahead of the 2026 season. Bea Franklin, Julia Grosso, Jameese Joseph, Sam Staab and Taylor Wood all agreed to new, multi-year contracts as their futures with the Chicago Stars continue to brighten. Team captain Alyssa Naeher headlines the list of players re-joining the Stars for 2026, committing to her 11th season in Chicago, while Stars returning on one-year deals include Nádia Gomes and Halle Mackiewicz.

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Wood began the preseason on the 45-day injury list and returned to the active roster in late January. Wood remains under contract with the Stars after re-signing with the club through 2027 but has been loaned to Portland Thorns FC for the 2026 NWSL season.

Additionally, two Chicago Stars will not start the season on the active roster. Defender Natalia Kuikka sustained an injury on the first day of 2026 preseason training and was subsequently placed on the season-ending injury list with an anterior cruciate ligament tear. Mallory Swanson continues to remain on maternity leave following the birth of her first child in November 2025. Both Kuikka and Swanson continue to have Chicago's full support, and the club looks forward to their respective returns to play.

The Chicago Stars kick off the season on the road March 15 against Angel City FC. The club returns to Chicago the following week to play their home opener at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium Sunday, March 22, at 1 p.m. CT against the Kansas City Current. Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.

Chicago Stars FC Roster (current as of March 12, 2026):

Goalkeepers (4): Katie Atkinson, Halle Mackiewicz, Alyssa Naeher, Mackenzie Wood (LOAN)

Defenders (8): Michelle Alozie, Samantha Angel, Elise Evans, Aaliyah Farmer, Kathrin Hendrich (INTL), Natalia Kuikka (INTL, SEI), Sam Staab, Taylor Wood

Midfielders (8): Tessa Dellarose, Emma Egizii, Bea Franklin, Julia Grosso (INTL), Manaka Hayashi (INTL), Maitane (INTL), Leilanni Nesbeth, Brianna Pinto

Forwards (8): Jenna Bike, Ivonne Chacón (INTL), Ryan Gareis, Nádia Gomes, Jordyn Huitema (INTL), Micayla Johnson, Jameese Joseph, Mallory Swanson (ML)

Key:

INTL - International Player

LOAN - On Loan

ML - Maternity Leave

SEI - Season-Ending Injury List







