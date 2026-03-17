NWSL Announces Time Change for Chicago Stars FC Home Opener

Published on March 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC's March 22 Home Opener match against Kansas City Current, originally slated for kickoff at 1 p.m. CT, will now begin at 1:15 p.m. CT.

The Chicago Stars will host the club's home opener at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. Fans can easily get to the match by reserving a spot with the Jameson Pub to Pitch bus program. Gates and the Jameson Fan Zone open at 11:45 a.m. CT. The first 1,000 fans will receive a special themed patch as part of the Chicago Stars FC Patch Program, thundersticks and more giveaways.

Tickets for all Chicago Stars FC home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 17, 2026

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