NC Courage's Ashley Sanchez Named NWSL Player of the Week

Published on March 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









North Carolina Courage midfielder Ashley Sanchez

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier) North Carolina Courage midfielder Ashley Sanchez(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina Courage midfielder Ashley Sanchez has been named NWSL Player of the Week, presented by AT&T, following her stellar Week 1 performance in the Courage's season-opening 2-1 win over Racing Louisville, the league announced Tuesday.

Scoring both goals in the win, Sanchez was the only player to find the back of the net multiple times in the NWSL's opening weekend of the 2026 season. The brace was the first of Sanchez's career in the NWSL.

The Player of the Week honor is also a first for Sanchez and is the 18th overall for a Courage player. The midfielder is the 11th different Courage player to win the league's weekly award.

The midfielder led all Courage players with five total shots, while also creating two chances and contributing on the defensive side with five duels and two tackles won.

Additionally, Sanchez's game-winning goal in the 86' was named NWSL Goal of the Week, presented by Canon. The looping shot to the far post secured the season-opening win for the Courage in front of a club-record home-opener crowd of 8,157.

Sanchez and the Courage are on the road this weekend, facing NJ/NY Gotham FC at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 21, on ION. The next chance to catch the Courage at home is on Saturday, March 28, against Bay FC. Tickets for the 7 p.m. ET kickoff are available.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 17, 2026

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