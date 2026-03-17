Gotham FC to Host NWSL Championship Rematch on Historic Night at Citi Field

Published on March 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







NEW YORK - The much-anticipated rematch of the 2025 NWSL Championship has the chance to make history in its own right when archrivals Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit meet in New York City on July 15 for The Queens Classic at Citi Field, presented by CarMax.

The reigning NWSL champion Gotham FC - with four World Cup winners and Olympic gold medalists leading its star-studded roster - will host superstar forward Trinity Rodman and Washington for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff in the first women's sporting event at the famous home of Major League Baseball's New York Mets. The match will be presented on ESPN in English and stream in Spanish on the ESPN App.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 25, at GothamFC.com/Tickets and Mets.com/GothamFC.

New York is no stranger to hosting high-profile women's sporting events, including the record-setting 2023 U.S. Open Final at Arthur Ashe Stadium that brought in more than 28,000 fans. The Queens Classic, presented by CarMax, is primed to join that rarefied air as two of the NWSL's most successful clubs clash four days before the New York region hosts the men's FIFA World Cup final amid a history-making summer of soccer.

Gotham FC and Washington have met in some of the most consequential matches in recent league history, including the 2024 NWSL semifinals and the 2025 final, elevating the tension in a long-standing series now dubbed District vs. Empire. The July 15 meeting will be the first since Gotham edged Washington, 1-0, in the 2025 NWSL Championship match thanks to a late game-winning goal from Final MVP Rose Lavelle.

Citi Field, also a home to MLS club New York City FC, makes for the perfect venue for a global showcase, bringing accessible, world class women's soccer to the world's borough. To show Gotham FC's dedication to accessibility to sport, the club will earmark a meaningful combination of discounted and free tickets to this landmark event for community nonprofits and fans from underrepresented populations.

Alongside presenting partner CarMax, supporting partner Dove and other Gotham FC partners will have fan activations at The Queens Classic. Additional matchday details, including ticketing and in-stadium programming, will be announced by the club in the coming months.

To kick off the collaboration between Gotham FC and the Mets, the iconic mascots Mr. and Mrs. Met will serve as Torch Bearers at Gotham FC's 2026 NWSL Home Opener, presented by CarMax, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. The match will include a ring ceremony for the NWSL champions as they play at home for the first time since hoisting the 2025 trophy.

KEY QUOTES

Ryan Dillon, Chief Business Officer, Gotham FC

"This summer will be transformational for soccer in our region, and we're really excited to put women's sports and our world-class athletes at Gotham FC front and center when a global spotlight is on New York. It will be a history-making summer of soccer, and this event ensures that we are a part of that."

Kim Stone, CEO, Washington Spirit

"The District vs. Empire rivalry belongs on a big stage, and Citi Field delivers. This is one of the most electric matchups in the NWSL, and our fans bring an intensity that demands to be seen. Playing in New York City just days before the World Cup final is a moment we're not taking lightly. The NWSL is women's soccer at its best, and New Yorkers know a big moment when they see one - this is it."

Sarah Lane, Chief Marketing Officer, CarMax

"Soccer is growing faster than ever, and the Queens Classic reflects that momentum. This historic event spotlights the NWSL, celebrates the athletes driving the sport forward, and inspires the next generation. CarMax is honored to serve as the presenting sponsor of such a landmark moment for women's sports."

Katie Haas, Executive Vice President of Ballpark Operations, New York Mets

"We're thrilled to host our first-ever National Women's Soccer League match as Gotham FC brings The Queens Classic to Citi Field this summer. Our Willets Point Entertainment team is proud to host incredible events at Citi Field year-round, and it's an honor to welcome Gotham FC while providing these remarkable athletes - and the league they represent - a stage that reflects their talent, energy and momentum."

Sarah Jones Simmer, Chief Operating Officer, National Women's Soccer League

"The Queens Classic at Citi Field is a powerful moment for the NWSL and for women's soccer in the New York area. Bringing the reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC together with the Washington Spirit for a championship rematch on such an iconic stage is a testament to the momentum behind our league and the global attention on the sport this summer."







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 17, 2026

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