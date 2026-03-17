Kansas City Current Announces Time Changes for Two Matches
Published on March 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current News Release
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has announced updated kickoff times for two of its National Women's Soccer League regular season road matches: at Chicago Stars FC on March 22 and at San Diego Wave FC on Sept. 18.
The Current's match against Chicago on Sunday, March 22, will now begin at 1:15 p.m. CT at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill. It was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. The contest will air on ESPN2 and the World Feed, and fans can listen on 90.9 The Bridge or tune into the KC Current App to hear the action in English, Spanish or Portuguese.
Kansas City's game in San Diego, Calif., against the Wave on Friday, Sept. 18, will now begin at 9 p.m. CT (7 p.m. PT) at Snapdragon Stadium. It was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. CT (5 p.m. PT). The game will broadcast on Prime Video and the World Feed with fans also being able to catch the action on 90.9 The Bridge and the KC Current App.
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