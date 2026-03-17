Angel City Football Club Midfielder Hina Sugita Sustains Season-Ending Knee Injury

Published on March 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) confirmed today that midfielder Hina Sugita suffered a left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and will be placed on the season-ending injury (SEI) list.

"Hina is a world class athlete and teammate. We are devastated for her, but know she will bring the same focus and determination to her rehab as she does on the pitch. The entire team and club are behind her. We are prepared to support her on her road to recovery and look forward to having her back," said ACFC Head Coach Alex Straus.

Sugita was traded to ACFC from the Portland Thorns in September 2025 where she spent four seasons. She appeared in four matches with four starts for ACFC after she arrived at the end of last season. A mainstay for the Japanese National Team, Sugita has 51 international caps including two FIFA Women's World Cups (2019 and 2023).







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