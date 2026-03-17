San Diego Wave FC Announces Updated Kickoff Time for Home Match on September 18

Published on March 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









Snapdragon Stadium hosts San Diego Wave FC

(San Diego Wave FC) Snapdragon Stadium hosts San Diego Wave FC(San Diego Wave FC)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC's announced today an updated kickoff time for the Club's regular season match against Kansas City Current on September 18.

The match-up, originally set for 5:00 p.m. PT, is now scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium.

Season tickets for the Club's campaign are available beginning at $17 per match and feature exclusive benefits, including discounted parking and merchandise, exclusive member gift, and more.

The Wave return to Snapdragon Stadium following the Home Opener, on Wednesday, March 25 when the Club faces Portland Thorns at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets for the match are available.

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