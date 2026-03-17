San Diego Wave FC Announces Updated Kickoff Time for Home Match on September 18
Published on March 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC's announced today an updated kickoff time for the Club's regular season match against Kansas City Current on September 18.
The match-up, originally set for 5:00 p.m. PT, is now scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium.
Season tickets for the Club's campaign are available beginning at $17 per match and feature exclusive benefits, including discounted parking and merchandise, exclusive member gift, and more.
The Wave return to Snapdragon Stadium following the Home Opener, on Wednesday, March 25 when the Club faces Portland Thorns at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets for the match are available.
Check out the San Diego Wave FC Statistics
Images from this story
|
Snapdragon Stadium hosts San Diego Wave FC
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 17, 2026
- San Diego Wave FC Announces Updated Kickoff Time for Home Match on September 18 - San Diego Wave FC
- NWSL Announces Time Change for Chicago Stars FC Home Opener - Chicago Stars FC
- Avianca Named Official International Airline Partner of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride - Orlando Pride
- Washington Spirit Named Finalist for Sports Business Journal's 2026 Sports Team of the Year - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Announces Updated Kickoff Time for Home Match on September 18
- San Diego Wave FC Fall, 1-0, to Houston Dash in 2026 Home Opener
- San Diego Wave FC Fall, 1-0, to Houston Dash in 2026 Home Opener
- San Diego Wave FC Host Houston Dash in 2026 Home Opener
- San Diego Wave FC Announces Activations, Programming Details Ahead of Home Opener