Preview: Chicago Stars FC at Angel City FC

Published on March 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Chicago Stars FC kicks off the 2026 NWSL regular season on the road against Angel City FC. After big moves in the offseason, both clubs are looking to start their 2026 campaigns with a bang.

Where to Watch

Stream: Victory+

Previous Result:

CHI/LA: Chicago came from behind to close 2025 with a 2-1 win at home against Angel City

Storylines

Sjögren at the Helm: After being announced as Chicago's new head coach last season, Martin Sjögren will make his debut on the Stars' sideline for the first time March 15. The Swede arrives in Chicago after more than a decade coaching at various Swedish teams and a stint at the helm of the Norwegian Women's National Team. Sjögren will undoubtedly be hungry for a win to start off his tenure in the States right, just as the Chicago Stars are looking for three points to begin putting last year's wooden spoon season behind them. Current assistant coach Anders Jacobson previously joined the Stars in August 2025 as interim head coach ahead of Sjögren's arrival, setting the foundation for what would become the team's identity under the duo.

Rookies Ready to Rock: The Chicago Stars welcomed three rookies to the team in the offseason: Tessa Dellarose, Emma Egizii and Elise Evans. All three rookies enjoyed decorated collegiate careers, midfielder Dellarose at UNC, midfielder Egizii at UCLA and defender Evans at Stanford, with Dellarose and Egizii leaving as NCAA Champions. All three also have experience on the United States Youth National Team at various levels and Evans formerly captained the Under-20 Women's National Team. Now they're ready to shine in their first professional season.

Fresh Faces: Six other players with previous professional experience joined the Stars for 2026: Michelle Alozie, Katie Atkinson, Aaliyah Farmer, Ryan Gareis, Jordyn Huitema and Brianna Pinto. Canadian forward Huitema headlines the group as an NWSL Shield winner with an Olympic gold medal. Goalkeeper Katie Atkinson adds to the keeper unit as a three-time NWSL Ironwoman, and defender Aaliyah Farmer provides international experience with Mexico and versatility to the Stars' back line.

Here's the History: The record between Angel City FC and Chicago Stars FC is tied 3-3-2 (W-L-D). Chicago won the series in 2025, drawing first with Angel City June 7, 2025, and closing the season with a 2-1 comeback win over the Los Angeles side November 2, 2025. Angel City's Miyabi Moriya got the scoring started in the first half, but Jameese Joseph found the equalizer at the beginning of the second 45. It looked like the match would end with points split, but Ally Schlegel scored the go-ahead goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time to bring home all three points for Chicago.

New Season, New Stadium: A new era begins for the Stars on the lakefront March 22. Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium will host Chicago's matches for the upcoming season, providing picturesque lake views as a backdrop for stunning soccer. Chicago's September 7, 2025, Lakefront Faceoff match, presented by Wintrust, previously introduced Chicago Stars FC to the North Shore community with a dazzling 5-2 win over then-reigning champions, Orlando Pride. Now, the Stars will want to have three points giving them momentum before they return to the lakefront in 2026 with a match against the Kansas City Current.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 15, 2026

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