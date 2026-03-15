Player Spotlight: Milazzo's Score in Debut Return Marks Highlight of Utah's 2026 Opener

Published on March 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







The Utah Royals opened the 2026 NWSL season with a difficult road test against the defending 2025 NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current. Facing one of the league's toughest opponents to begin the year, Utah showed resilience early and managed to grab the first-half lead, putting pressure on the home side in front of a lively opening-day sell-out crowd. After missing last season due to a torn ACL and recently off of Season-Ending Injury list, Tatumn Milazzo was the key who provided the breakthrough for the Royals, finishing an opportunity to give Utah the early advantage and a positive start to the new campaign.

Despite the promising opening, the Royals were unable to hold on to the lead as the Current rallied scoring two second half goals. While the result ultimately went Kansas City's way, Utah showed encouraging moments throughout the match, particularly with Milazzo's goal, and a competitive performance against one of the league's top teams. For a Royals squad missing key players due to international duty and injury, the squad will continue to focus on what it can control and keep building momentum as the season continues to start.

Comeback Queen: Milazzo Scores in URFC Debut

The goal for Milazzo came after a long road of recovery and resilience. After suffering a torn ACL early in the 2025 season, she was unable to lace up her cleats and play in a single match for Utah. Her persistence and heart drove her to keep pushing toward the goal of stepping back onto the pitch with her teammates and prove the impact she can make on both sides of the ball.

The defender made her Royals debut Saturday afternoon, finally putting on the number two jersey that had been patiently waiting for her for so many months. From the start, her presence was felt as she applied pressure on the ball and made solid plays up the field to create scoring opportunities. With a KC Current roster filled with scoring powerhouses who take advantage of defenses and use their speed at every opportunity, Milazzo showed no concern, staying poised in the backfield and stepping to her opponents with ease.

In the 35th minute, URFC was awarded a corner kick and an opportunity to take the lead. Midfielder Brecken Mozingo stepped up to take the kick and delivered a perfect ball to the top of the box for forward Cloé Lacasse, who sent it to the left side of the goal. Milazzo placed herself perfectly and flicked the ball past the goalkeeper with her head. The goal was nothing short of class, from Lacasse's pass to Milazzo finding her spot in front of the Current's keeper and sending the ball into the net.

Her strike will go down in history, as it came in her debut match as a Royal and marked the first goal Utah has ever scored against Kansas City in club history. The goal was also Milazzo's first since August 2023.

Although the Royalty were unable to hold off Kansas City, Milazzo's goal was a bright spot on the day. The hard-fought loss showcased promise in the 2026 NWSL season opener. With Utah missing key players like Japanese powerhouse Mina Tanaka due to international duty and Narumi Miura to injury, there is still much to look forward to as the season moves into full swing. As URFC head coach Jimmy Coenraets has expressed multiple times, his squad will continue to focus on what it can control, and the results will follow.

Utah Royals FC returns home for its 2026 season opener next Sunday, March 22nd to welcome the San Diego wave in what is shaping out to be a packed and excited home crowd. Kickoff is scheduled for 5pm MT and tickets are available for purchase here.

URFC Next Match: 3/22 @ America First Field

URFC takes on San Diego Wave FC for their home opener of the 2026 NWSL season on March 22nd at 5:00 PM MT at America First Field.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 15, 2026

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