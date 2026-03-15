Orlando Pride Announces Victory+ as New Local Broadcast Partner

Published on March 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride today announced a new multi-year agreement with Victory+, naming the free streaming platform as the exclusive local broadcast home of the team's matches during the 2026 and 2027 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) seasons.

"Victory+ has quickly emerged as a major force in sports streaming, and we are thrilled to welcome them as the new local broadcast home of the Orlando Pride," said Jarrod Dillon, President of Business Operations, Orlando Pride. "This partnership ensures our fans can watch Pride matches for free, on any device, and enjoy even more access to the players and stories that make our club special. As our sport and our league continue their incredible growth, this could not be a better time to partner with Victory+."

"Our partnership with the Orlando Pride reinforces our commitment to expanding access and fandom for women's sports," said Katie Boes, Chief Content Officer at Victory+. "By delivering these matches free to viewers alongside creator-led programming, we're building a year-round destination for NWSL fandom."

As part of the agreement, 15 Pride matches in 2026 will air on Victory+, with six of those broadcasts restricted to viewers in the Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne designated market area (DMA). The partnership officially kicks off on Sunday, March 15, when Victory+ broadcasts the Pride's 2026 Home Opener, presented by Orlando Health, against Seattle Reign FC.

In addition to regional coverage, Victory+ serves as a national broadcast partner for the NWSL, delivering 57 national matches and serving as the exclusive home of NWSL Sunday Night Soccer™. The Pride will be featured in three of these NWSL Sunday Night Soccer™ national windows, further cementing the platform as a premier destination for Orlando Pride fans.

Victory+ will also launch a dedicated Orlando Pride Team Content Hub, offering fans on-demand access to licensed team shoulder programming, including behind-the-scenes features, player-driven content, interviews and more.

The full list of Orlando Pride matches airing on Victory+ in 2026 is below (all times listed in Eastern Time):

March 15 vs. Seattle Reign FC - 4 p.m.

March 20 vs. Denver Summit - 8 p.m.

March 25 at Chicago Stars FC - 8 p.m.

March 29 at Gotham FC - 7 p.m.

April 24 at Racing Louisville - 5:30 p.m.

May 12 at Boston Legacy FC - 8 p.m.

May 24 at San Diego Wave - 7 p.m.

May 29 vs. Bay FC - 7 p.m.*

July 15 vs. Boston Legacy FC - 7 p.m.*

July 24 vs. Chicago Stars FC - 8 p.m.

August 7 vs. Racing Louisville FC - 7 p.m.*

August 29 vs. Utah Royals - 7 p.m.*

September 6 vs. Houston Dash - 7 p.m.

October 18 at Houston Dash - 1 p.m.*

October 25 vs. Gotham FC - 3 p.m.* *Denotes regionally restricted broadcast

Victory+ is available for free on most major connected TVs and mobile streaming devices, including Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, iOS, LG, Roku, Samsung, Vidaa and Amazon FireTV.

Fans can learn more about Victory+ at VictoryPlus.com, or visit the platform's dedicated NWSL page at VictoryPlus.com/content/nwsl.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 15, 2026

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