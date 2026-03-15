What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Seattle Reign to Open 2026

Published on March 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign

When: Sun, March 15, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Tickets: Purchase

TV: Victory+

As the Pride get 2026 underway, here are five things to watch for

Turning The Tide

Orlando Pride has won five of its seven matches against Seattle Reign, drawing in one and losing one, since 2023. This includes eliminating the Reign from last season's playoffs in the quarterfinals after the two sides faced off on Decision Day as well. Prior to 2023, Orlando managed one win in 14 all-time meetings with Seattle, drawing in seven of those matches and losing six. The two sides will open the season against one another and close it as the next matchup between the Pride and Reign will be on Decision Day.

Making History

After playing Orlando in the last match of the regular season and the quarter-final defeat in the playoffs, this will be the third straight competitive match for Seattle against Orlando. This will be the first time in league history that an NWSL team faces the same opponent in three straight competitive matches across all competitions.

Home Sweet Home

Orlando Pride is coming off consecutive playoff appearances in 2024 and 2025 after reaching the postseason just once in the club's first seven NWSL seasons. Of the Pride's last five playoff matches (three in 2024 and two in 2025), four of them have been at Inter&Co Stadium with the only playoff match the Pride have not played at home being the 2024 NWSL Championship.

Banda's Back

Just recently, the Pride announced that forward Barbra Banda has been removed from the Season-Ending Injury list and will be made available for selection in the Pride's upcoming Home Opener, presented by Orlando Health, against Seattle Reign FC. Banda was placed on the Season Ending Injury list in August of last season. Fresh off her 2024 NWSL Championship MVP performance, Banda continued to establish herself as one of the league's premier strikers in 2025. Despite missing the second half of the season due to injury, she scored eight goals in just 16 matches, which led the Orlando Pride and ranked among the NWSL's top 10 scorers. On May 24, she became the first Pride player to record a hat trick, netting three first-half goals against the Utah Royals.

Seeing It Through

The Pride have managed to win 29 regular season matches over the last two seasons, which is a new Club record. Of those 29 wins, 20 of them have come by a one-goal margin. Finishing off the season last year, the Pride went unbeaten in its last four matches across all competitions, before falling to eventual 2025 NWSL Champions Gotham FC in the semifinals.







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