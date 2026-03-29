What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Head to New Jersey to Face Gotham FC

Published on March 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride at Gotham FC

When: Sun, March 29th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, NJ

TV: Victory+

As the Pride head up north to take on Gotham, here are five things to watch for

Home Away From Home

The Orlando Pride and Gotham FC enter this matchup with a notable trend shaping the rivalry with the away side having controlled the fixture in recent history. Since the start of the 2021 season, the visiting team has won 11 of the 17 meetings between the two sides, including all three contests in 2025 across all competitions. This match presents another opportunity to see whether that pattern continues or if the home side can alter the trajectory.

Da Da Da... Da Da Da

Midfielder Jacquie Ovalle has emerged as a key contributor in the Pride attack since joining the squad. After recording a goal and an assist in the win at Chicago, she now has three goal contributions across her last two matches and six total goal contributions (two goals, four assists) in 11 regular-season appearances with the Club. Her goal also saw her land as the top play on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays.

Road Warriors

Orlando arrives with one of the league's strongest road resumes. Orlando's 3-0 victory at Chicago on Wednesday night matched the largest margin of victory in a regular-season road match in team history. Since the beginning of 2024, the Pride have earned 51 away points with 15 wins, six draws and their six road defeats are tied for the fewest in the NWSL during that span.

Unlocked Milestones

The Pride's midweek win also featured significant individual milestones. Hannah Anderson scored her first professional goal, doing so in her return to Chicago - the club that originally drafted her before her offseason trade to Orlando. Additionally, Solai Washington registered her first professional assist, providing the service on Jacquie Ovalle's finish, while Ally Lemos earned her first professional assist on Barbra Banda's finish.

Thrice As Nice

Forward Barbra Banda continues her exceptional start to the season, having scored in each of her first three appearances. It marks her third career streak of three consecutive regular-season matches with a goal. She now stands one match away from tying a league record. The only player in NWSL history to score in her first four appearances of a season is Alex Morgan, who accomplished the feat with the Pride in 2021.







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