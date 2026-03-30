Gotham FC Earns Point in Scoreless Draw with Orlando

Published on March 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Gotham FC played to a scoreless draw against the Orlando Pride on Sunday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium, closing out a three-match homestand with a point in a rematch of the 2025 NWSL semifinals.

Gotham generated the better chances and had more final third entries and touches in the opposing box, but neither team found a breakthrough in the first draw of the long-running series since 2023.

"For us, finding ourselves again and having a good performance was key," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "At the same time, we're disappointed we couldn't get the three points. We dominated the game, had a lot of passes in the final third, but it's about how we break down those moments. It's another step forward."

Gotham FC (1-1-2, 5 points) remained in the middle of the NWSL standings, earning its second clean sheet at home this season and third in four matches.

Gotham found its rhythm late in the first half, creating several dangerous opportunities. In the 35th minute, Rose Lavelle beat multiple defenders on the dribble and delivered a cross to the top of the box for Savannah McCaskill, whose volley was on target but saved by Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse. Lavelle created another chance minutes later, driving forward from midfield before firing a shot over the crossbar.

The hosts nearly broke through again in the 41st minute when Katie Lampson controlled a ball in the box and set up Esther González, whose shot drifted just wide of the post.

The pressure intensified late as Gotham pushed for a winner, but Orlando held firm defensively to preserve the clean sheet, staving off a late long-range effort from substitute Sofia Cook.

Gotham FC will now turn its attention to its first road trip since opening weekend, traveling to CPKC Stadium on Saturday to face the Kansas City Current in a rematch of last season's historic upset in the NWSL quarterfinals.

Key Match Points

Midfielder Rose Lavelle made her 100th career NWSL regular-season appearance in tonight's match.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger recorded her 50th regular-season match played and started for Gotham FC tonight.

Berger became the 23rd player in club history to reach 50 regular-season appearances and the 14th to reach 50 starts.

Defender Emily Sonnett played the full 90 minutes, bringing her career regular-season total to 14,991 minutes. She is on track to become the 18th player in league history to surpass 15,000 minutes.

Gotham FC held Orlando forward Barbra Banda scoreless, marking the first time this season she has been held without a goal.

The match marked head coach Juan Carlos Amorós' 89th regular-season game coached, tying Sean Nahas for the eighth-most in NWSL history.

Gotham FC vs Orlando Pride

Sunday, March 29, 2026

7 p.m. ET kickoff

Sports Illustrated Stadium; Harrison, NJ

Attendance: 6,009

Weather: 50 degrees, partly cloudy

Gotham FC (0, 0 - 0)

Orlando Pride (0, 0 - 0)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 19 - Kayla Duran (73' 15 - Tierna Davidson), 27 - Jess Carter, 6 - Emily Sonnett, 4 - Lilly Reale; 7 - Jaelin Howell, 13 - Savannah McCaskill (81' 21 - Sofia Cook), 16 - Rose Lavelle (C); 11 - Sarah Schupansky (53' 23 - Midge Purce), 9 - Esther González, 28 - Katie Lampson (53' 2 - Jordynn Dudley)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 14 - Talia Sommer, 17 - Mak Whitham, 24 - Andrea Kitahata, 34 - Khyah Harper

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Orlando Pride (4-3-3): 1 - Anna Moorhouse (GK); 21 - Oihane Hernandez, 5 - Hallie Mace, 4 - Rafaelle Souza, 12 - Cori Dyke; 6 - Ally Lemos, 7 - Angelina Coustantino (62' 8 - Luana Bertolucci) ; 13 - Jacquie Ovalle (79' 10 - Marta Vierda da Silva), 2 - Haley McCutcheon (C), 29 - Solai Washington (62' 20 - Julie Doyle); 11 - Barbra Banda (90' 41 - Hannah Anderson)

Unused substitutes: 31 - Cara Martin, 80 - Simone Jackson, 28 - Reagan Raabe, 28 - Summer Yates, 20 - Julie Doyle

Head coach: Seb Hines

Stats Summary

GFC / ORL

Expected Goals: 0.63 / 0.72

Shots: 10 / 11

Shots on Goal: 2 / 4

Saves: 4 / 2

Corners: 11 / 1

Fouls: 15 / 11

Offside: 3 / 2

Misconduct Summary

Gotham FC

69' - Kayla Duran (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

81' - Jess Carter (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

87' - Jordynn Dudley (Yellow Card - Dissent)

Orlando Pride

63' - Hallie Mace (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Officials

Referee: Nabil Bensalah

Assistant Referee 1: Stephen Milhoan

Assistant Referee 2: Noah Kenyawani

4th Official: Matthew Corrigan

VAR: Jamie Padilla

AVAR: Melissa Beck

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On Rose Lavelle's 100th NWSL appearance

She's a special player. Her performance today, how she took responsibility and tried to find ways to win, was admirable.

She brings so much on and off the pitch. In the locker room, she's a presence, and the way she sees the game helps both the team and the staff.

This year she's been able to start the season, which is important. She's one of our captains and someone who drives the club forward.

Working with her is a privilege. Since she joined, she's always contributed and stepped up in big moments.

The fact she reached 100 games with Gotham is very special.

MIDFIELDER ROSE LAVELLE

Thoughts on the match

Obviously good to get a shutout, but we need to find a way to get in the back of the net. Three straight games without a goal, so that's obviously really disappointing. But I'm happy with how we responded given the game versus Denver. I thought we put together a better performance, but it's just that final piece is missing.

FORWARD MIDGE PURCE

On finding ways to break through and score more goals

That's what we're trying to resolve or come to is what are those high percentage chances that we want to make, those tap and go goals that are team goals and then what are those? You have to bet on yourself. I think in this league we've seen even across this weekend, some goals just sneak in that probably shouldn't have gotten in there. So we probably need to be a bit more aggressive.

MIDFIELDER SARAH SCHUPANSKY

On staying mentally locked in during matches

I personally look to a lot of the more experienced players and veterans. The poise they exhibit on the field - especially Emily Sonnett and Jess Carter - every time you look back, they're locked in and in the zone.

That's contagious. When they show those traits, you know you have to be just as locked in and dialed in.

That's a credit to their experience and personalities. They're great role models on the field.

DEFENDER TIERNA DAVIDSON

On team goals beyond scoring

A clean sheet is always a goal for us. That's a consistent benchmark, especially as a back line.

We also want to continue working on decisiveness in the final third, clinical finishing, that bite in the box and capitalizing on set pieces. We had quite a few corners and set pieces today, so we want to use those as big opportunities to get shots on frame.







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