Lavelle Set for 100th NWSL Appearance

Published on March 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Gotham FC star Rose Lavelle is set to make her 100th regular season appearance by starting in Sunday's matchup against the Orlando Pride, a rematch of the 2025 NWSL semifinals.

Lavelle, who will captain Sunday's side, represents one of two changes to Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós's starting lineup following Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Denver Summit FC. Spanish striker Esther González also returns to the XI after coming off the bench against Denver.

Today's kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Victory+ will carry the broadcast, streaming the game for free on victoryplus.com and the Victory+ app.

Lavelle, 30, will become the 125th NWSL player to reach the milestone, another mark in a storied career that has also included winning the 2025 NWSL Championship (and match MVP honors), the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2024 Olympics. The three-time NWSL Best XI selection and 2019 Bronze Ball winner will partner with Savannah McCaskill and Jaelin Howell in the midfield. Howell makes her 20th consecutive start for the club and is one of four players to have played every minute for Gotham this season.

González, who scored Gotham's lone goal of the 2026 campaign in the season opener against the Boston Legacy on March 14, leads the attack, flanked by veteran Katie Lampson to the left and sophomore Sarah Schupansky shifting to the right wing. The Spanish international is one game-winning goal shy of setting the club record and sits three goals away from Sam Kerr's club record of 28.

The backline remains unchanged for a third straight match, with Kayla Duran and Lilly Reale as fullbacks and Jess Carter and Emily Sonnett in the middle. Sonnett enters Sunday's game just 99 minutes shy of the 15,000 mark for her NWSL career.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger will lead from between the posts in her 50th career regular season appearance and start for Gotham FC. Berger is looking to secure her 27th career win, which would pass Hope Solo (Seattle Reign FC) for 11th-most wins by a keeper with a single NWSL club.

The substitutes bench features goalkeeper Shelby Hogan; defender Tierna Davidson; midfielders Sofia Cook and Talia Sommer; and forwards Jordynn Dudley, Khyah Harper, Andrea Kitahata, Midge Purce and Mak Whitham.

Defenders Bruninha and Mandy Freeman as well as midfielders Jaedyn Shaw and Taryn Torres remain out due to injury per the NWSL player availability report. Newest signing Guro Reiten is still awaiting visa approval before joining the team in the United States.

Gotham FC lineup vs. Orlando Pride

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

19 - Kayla Duran

27 - Jess Carter

6 - Emily Sonnett

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

13 - Savannah McCaskill

16 - Rose Lavelle (C)

11 - Sarah Schupansky

9 - Esther González

28 - Katie Lampson

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 2 - Jordynn Dudley, 14 - Talia Sommer, 15 - Tierna Davidson, 17 - Mak Whitham, 21 - Sofia Cook, 23 - Midge Purce, 24 - Andrea Kitahata, 34 - Khyah Harper







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 29, 2026

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