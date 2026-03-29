Tune In: Orlando Pride at Gotham FC on Victory+

Published on March 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, March 29, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, NJ

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Victory+ (US)

The Orlando Pride and Gotham FC enter this matchup as the two most recent NWSL Champions with the Pride winning in 2024 and Gotham winning last year in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the visiting team has won 11 of the 17 meetings between the two sides, including all three contests in 2025 across all competitions.

Orlando's 3-0 victory at Chicago on Wednesday night matched the largest margin of victory in a regular-season road match in team history. Since the beginning of 2024, the Pride have earned 51 away points with 15 wins and six draws, while their six road defeats are tied for the fewest in the NWSL during that span.

Forward Barbra Banda continues her exceptional start to the season, having scored in each of her first three appearances. The only player in NWSL history to score in her first four appearances of a season is Alex Morgan, who accomplished the feat with the Pride in 2021.

Quote of the Week:

"Should be a great game with both teams going after it. I'm sure Gotham will want to come out and get something out of the game following their last result, but so do we. It's a quick turnaround with the travel and all of that, but it's nothing we're not used to. We'll be up for the match and want to continue this momentum and keep stacking wins and come out with three points."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form:

Pride's Last Match: Orlando Pride 3, Chicago Stars FC (3/25/26, Martin Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Barbra Banda, Jacquie Ovalle, Hannah Anderson

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Gotham FC's Last Match: Denver Summit 2, Gotham FC 0 (3/25/26, Sports Illustrated Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Melissa Kössler, Natasha Flint

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC

Date & Time: Fri., April 3, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: Prime Video

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 29, 2026

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