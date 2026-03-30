Orlando Pride Takes Point from Visit to Defending NWSL Champions

Published on March 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - The Orlando Pride (1-1-2, 5 points) played to a scoreless draw against Gotham FC (1-1-2, 5 points) on Sunday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium. With the result, the Pride returns home unbeaten and with four points from a two-game road trip following a 3-0 win over Chicago Stars FC on Wednesday.

Sunday's match between the two most recent NWSL Champions proved to be an even affair with both teams' defenses limiting former MVP finalists Barbra Banda and Esther González to just three shots apiece. Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse made two saves on the night to record her second consecutive clean sheet of the season, which ranks third in the league.

The Pride will now return home to take on league leaders Angel City FC (3-0-0, 9 pts) at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday, April 3. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Hard-fought point. We will take it. Obviously, every game we want to win, but considering that we were just on the road in Chicago and this quick turnaround with Gotham, getting to have two games at home we will take the clean sheet and we will take the point. These are the current champions right now and we know how talented they are and some of the players that they have, so for us to keep them quiet, we should take a lot of positives from that. Again, pleased with the point. Four points away from home is a good foundation to build on and now looking forward to Friday's game."

Match Notes:

Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse recorded her second clean sheet of the season in as many games.

With the result, the Pride extended its unbeaten run to three games (1-0-2).

Since the beginning of 2024, the Pride have earned 52 away points with 15 wins and seven draws, which is second most in the NWSL in that span.

Head Coach Seb Hines made one change to his Starting XI with Rafaelle reentering the lineup. Next Match: The Pride will return home to Inter&Co Stadium to welcome Angel City FC on Friday, April 3. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Teams 1 2 F

Gotham FC 0 0 0

Orlando Pride 0 0 0

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Hailie Mace (Yellow Card) 63'

GFC - Kayla Duran (Yellow Card) 69'

GFC - Jess Carter (Yellow Card) 81'

GFC - Jordynn Dudley (Yellow Card) 87'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Cori Dyke, Rafaelle, Hailie Mace, Oihane; M Ally Lemos, Haley McCutcheon (c), Angelina (Luana 62'); F Solai Washington (Julie Doyle 62'), Barbra Banda (Hannah Anderson 90+1'), Jacquie Ovalle (Marta 80')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Cara Martin; F Seven Castain, Simone Jackson, Reagan Raabe, Summer Yates

Gotham FC - GK Ann-Katrin Berger; D Lilly Reale, Emily Sonnett, Kayla Duran (Tierna Davidson 74'), Jess Carter; M Jaelin Howell, Sarah Schupansky (Midge Purce 54'), Savannah McCaskill (Sofia Cook 81'), Rose Lavelle; F Esther González, Katie Lampson (Jordynn Dudley 54')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Shelby Hogan; M TaliaSommer; F Mak Whitham, Andrea Kitahata, Khyah Harper

Details of the Game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: March 29, 2026

Attendance: 6,009

Stats:

Possession:

GFC - 60.7%

ORL - 39.3%

Shots:

GFC - 10

ORL - 11

Shots on Goal:

GFC - 2

ORL - 4

Saves:

GFC - 4

ORL - 2

Fouls:

GFC - 15

ORL - 11

Offsides:

GFC - 3

ORL - 2

Corners:

GFC - 11

ORL - 1

Heineken Star of the Match: Ally Lemos







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 29, 2026

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