Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign on Victory+

Published on March 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, Mar. 15, 4 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Victory+

The Story:

The Pride will kick off the 2026 campaign by hosting the Seattle Reign on Sunday afternoon.

The match will be the third time in the Pride's last four matches that they have played the Reign. After facing off in the final match of the 2025 regular season, the teams faced eachother in the first round of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs.

Quote of the Week:

"It's been a luxury, having so long of a preseason. It's allowed us to integrate a lot of the new players on how we want to play, our principles, our style of play, our intensity of everything that we do here, and so with that, it's all preparation for this home opener. With our fans here supporting us, it's going to be a great opportunity for us to put everything in place, for us to go out there and perform. So we're really excited. We're ready to get going, and hopefully we have a really good season."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 6-7-8 (Home: 4-2-5, Away: 2-5-3)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 2, Seattle Reign FC 0 (11/7/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs Denver Summit

Date & Time: Friday, Mar. 20, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Broadcast: Victory+







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 15, 2026

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