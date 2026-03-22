Utah Royals FC Signs Portland Thorns Forward Alexa Spaanstra on Loan

Published on March 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - URFC announced today the signing of forward Alexa Spaanstra on a half season loan from Portland Thorns.

Spaanstra played college soccer for the Virginia Cavaliers, where she earned recognition and All-ACC selection in each of her four seasons, highlighting her consistent excellence on the field. On the international stage, she represented the United States youth national team, winning CONCACAF championships at both the under-17 and under-20 levels. The forward was selected in the first round of the 2023 NWSL Draft by the KC Current.

In her first year in the NWSL, Spaanstra appeared in 15 matches with five starts. She recorded her first professional assist and goal in a dominant 6-0 win over the Chicago Red Stars on October 7th, then scored again the following week to help secure a 2-2 draw against NJ/NY Gotham FC. Her strong performances earned her NWSL Rookie of the Month honors for September/October 2023.

Building on that momentum, she contributed further in 2024 with a goal and an assist in 11 regular-season appearances, while also featuring in multiple cup competitions including the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup and scoring the winning goal against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Women's Cup on August 15th.

In August 2024, Spaanstra was traded to the Portland Thorns, where she appeared in 25 matches, making nine starts and recording two assists during her time with the club. Her contributions reflect her continued growth and adaptability, and she now brings valuable experience, versatility, and attacking potential making her a strong addition to URFC's roster.

Bio

Hometown: Brighton, Michigan

Position: Forward

Pathway: Played her collegiate career at the University of Virginia - Selected 10th overall in the first round of the 2023 NWSL Draft to the KC Current - Traded to the Portland Thorns in exchange for $25,000 in intra-league transfer funds and an additional $15,000 in allocation money. - URFC acquires Spaanstra via loan from Portland for the 2026 season.

2025 SEASON STATISTICS

Matches Played: 16

Starts: 5

Minutes: 488

Assists: 1

Pass Completion: 71% (120/178)

Tackles: 5

Interceptions: 5







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