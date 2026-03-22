Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Kansas City Current

Published on March 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (0-1-0, 0 pts) begins their home slate in their new stadium Saturday, March 22 at 1:15 p.m. CT against the Kansas City Current (1-0-0, 3 pts). The Stars look to bring back the brilliance of their 2025 win at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium to secure their first win of the 2026 season against the Current.

Fans can get the party started early by hopping on a Jameson Pub to Pitch bus to get to Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. When gates open at 11:30 a.m. CT, the first 1,000 fans will be treated to the special Home Opener-themed beanie patch and the first 3,000 fans will receive thunder sticks to make noise and hype up the Stars on the pitch during the match. The Jameson Fan Zone will have a live band and fun for the whole family and the Stars will have Olympic speed skater Sarah Warren down on the field prematch to take part in the club's new Steam Starter tradition.

Where to Watch

National Broadcast: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN app

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago dropped points on the road, going 4-0 against Angel City

KC: Kansas City opened the season with a 2-1 win over Utah Royals FC

Storylines

Sjögren at the Helm: After being announced as Chicago's new head coach last season, Martin Sjögren's first season with the Stars is underway. The Swede arrives in Chicago after more than a decade coaching at various Swedish teams and a stint at the helm of the Norwegian Women's National Team. Sjögren's now looking for his first win with the club, just as the Chicago Stars are looking for three points to start their two-match homestand on the right foot. Current assistant coach Anders Jacobson previously joined the Stars in August 2025 as interim head coach ahead of Sjögren's arrival, setting the foundation for what would become the team's identity under the duo.

Rockin' Rookies: Two of Chicago's three rookies, Tessa Dellarose and Emma Egizii, featured in the Stars' season opener. Both Dellarose and Egizii made their professional debuts in the 72nd minute March 15, with Dellarose finishing the match with a 90% passing accuracy..

Fresh Faces: Five of the six other new Stars with previous professional experience saw the pitch in Chicago's season opener: Michelle Alozie, Aaliyah Farmer, Ryan Gareis, Jordyn Huitema and Brianna Pinto. All played key roles in the match, with Alozie, Gareis, Huitema and Pinto shining in the Starting XI. Katie Atkinson featured on the bench as backup goalkeeper.

Here's the History: Chicago leads the series history 5-4-2, but haven't found a win against Kansas City in their last five matchups. The Stars may look like the underdog in this matchup against the 2025 NWSL Shield winners, but if there's one thing Chicago loves, it's a chance to showcase the Stars grit that's embedded in the team DNA. Plus, Chicago's last match at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium saw the Stars face off with the then-reigning NWSL champs, the Orlando Pride after their 6-0 loss to Orlando opened the 2025 campaign. Chicago bulldozed Orlando in their Wintrust Lakefront Faceoff, 5-2, so perhaps there's some more lakefront magic in store when the Stars take the pitch in the Home Opener March 22.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 22, 2026

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