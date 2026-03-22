Chicago Stars FC Kicks off Home Slate with 2-1 Win over Kansas City Current

Published on March 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC earned their first three points of the season in their home opener today with a 2-1 win against reigning NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current. Chicago rookie Tessa Dellarose got the scoring started with her first professional goal in the 43rd minute to give the Stars the lead just before halftime. After the break, Julia Grosso and Ryan Gareis connected to pick up where Dellarose left off and the two put together the perfect opportunity for Jordyn Huitema to double Chicago's lead with a header in the 50th minute. The Current pulled one back a few minutes later at the 57 mark, but Chicago kept calm and collected for the remainder of the match to secure three points.

The first half began was a back-and-forth for both sides as the Stars showed solid defensive composure for the first 20 minutes but then began to shine on the attack. Grosso flew up the center lane in the 36th minute, sending the ball wide to the left for Gareis, who took it into the box and set up a shot for Huitema, who barely missed getting a touch on the ball. The near miss was no worry though, as rookie Tessa Dellarose was ready to put Chicago ahead. Sam Staab whipped in a corner that deflected off of Kansas City's Gabrielle Robinson and Dellarose volleyed it past Kansas City's keeper. The Stars went on to keep the Current at bay for the remainder of the half, heading into the locker room at halftime up 1-0.

The momentum from the goal energized Chicago into the second half and the Stars quickly doubled their lead when Grosso took over possession in the 50th minute. Streaking up the center of the pitch, Grosso tapped the ball into the right side of the 18-yard box for Ryan Gareis, who sent a one-touch cross towards Jordyn Huitema, who ran in and smashed the ball into the back of the net with a header. Kansas City pulled one back shortly after in the 57th minute, but Chicago kept it together and quieted the Current for the remainder of the match to secure the win.

Chicago Stars FC returns to Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium on Wednesday, March 25, to face off with the Orlando Pride at 7 p.m. CT. The Stars previously beat Orlando 5-2 in the club's first match at Martin Stadium in 2025.

MATCH NOTES:

4,192 fans came out to cheer on the Stars this afternoon, marking the Stars' second-highest standalone home opener attendance in club history

The win is Chicago's first against Kansas City since April 2023

Rookie Tessa Dellarose scored her first professional goal today, in her first professional start, second rookie in the NWSL to score this season

Jordyn Huitema scored her first goal as a Star today

Ryan Gareis recorded her first assist for Chicago in today's outing

The Chicago Stars forced the Kansas City Current to concede first for the Current's fourth-consecutive match, a streak dating back to October 2025

Only two of 14 reigning NWSL Shield winners have managed to win on Chicago's home turf

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC vs. Orlando Pride, Wednesday, March 25, at 7 p.m. CT at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 1 1 2

KC 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

CHI: 42' Tessa Dellarose, 50' Jordyn Huitema (Ryan Gareis)

KC: 57' Haley Hopkins (Izzy Rodriguez)

Disciplinary Report

CHI:

KC: 26' Ellie Bravo-Young (Yellow Card)

Lineups

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Tessa Dellarose, Sam Staab, Bea Franklin, Michelle Alozie (60' Aaliyah Farmer), Maitane, Manaka Hayashi (88' Leilanni Nesbeth), Ryan Gareis, Julia Grosso, Brianna Pinto, Jordyn Huitema (61' Jameese Joseph)

KC: Lorena, Izzy Rodriguez, Gabrielle Robinson, Kayla Sharples, Ellie Bravo-Young, Katie Scott (85' Gianna Paul), Debinha, Lo'eau LaBonta (61' Rocky Rodriguez), Croix Bethune (75' Penelope Hocking), Ally Sentnor, Michelle Cooper (45' Haley Hopkins)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 22, 2026

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