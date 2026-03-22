Forward Alexa Spaanstra Loaned to Utah Royals FC
Published on March 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that forward Alexa Spaanstra has joined Utah Royals FC on a short-term loan through July 2026.
The 26-year-old Michigan native joined the Thorns via a trade with the Kansas City Current in mid-2024. She started in 11 of her 28 appearances across all NWSL competitions, tallying two assists including the game-winning assist at Angel City FC last season that helped the Thorns secure their 2025 playoff berth.
For the 2026 season, the Thorns contracted roster currently features the following players:
Goalkeepers (5): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby (SEI), Erin McKinney, Morgan Messner, Mackenzie Wood
Defenders (9): Carolyn Calzada, Daiane (LOAN), Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie, Marie Müller (INTL), Isabella Obaze (INTL), Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes, M.A. Vignola
Midfielders (7): Cassandra Bogere (INTL), Deyna Castellanos, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Jenni Immethun, Shae Harvey, Renee Lyles, Olivia Moultrie
Forwards (10): Mimi Alidou (INTL), Julie Dufour (INTL - SEI), Caiya Hanks (SEI), Valerin Loboa (INTL), Maddie Padelski, Alexa Spaanstra (LOAN), Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner, Morgan Weaver (SEI), Sophia Wilson
INTL - Player holds an international roster slot; SEI - Season-Ending Injury; LOAN - Player out on loan
Note: Players out on SEI or out on loan are not included on the 26-player active roster.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 22, 2026
- San Diego Wave FC Visit Utah Royals for First Road Test of 2026 - San Diego Wave FC
- Utah Royals FC Signs Portland Thorns Forward Alexa Spaanstra on Loan - Utah Royals FC
- Forward Alexa Spaanstra Loaned to Utah Royals FC - Portland Thorns FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Kansas City Current - Chicago Stars FC
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