San Diego Wave FC Visit Utah Royals for First Road Test of 2026

Published on March 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







San Diego Wave FC Visit Utah Royals for First Road Test of 2026 San Diego Wave FC will travel to Salt Lake City for its first road match of the season to face the Utah Royals on Sunday, March 22 at America First Field. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. PT, with the match streamed nationally on Victory+.

San Diego enters the match unbeaten in four all-time meetings against Utah, holding a 4-0-0 record across all competitions. Both matchups during the 2025 NWSL season ended in 3-2 victories for the Wave, including the most recent meeting on October 25 when midfielder Kenza Dali delivered the game-winning goal from distance. The Wave have also found early success on the road in Utah, scoring three goals within the opening 10 minutes across their two previous visits dating back to 2024.

Last time out:

San Diego is coming off a 1-0 loss to the Houston Dash in its home opener on March 14. The lone goal came in first-half stoppage time from former Wave forward Makenzy Robbe. Despite the result, the Wave controlled much of the match, holding a 70.5% possession advantage, outshooting Houston 18-5, and earning 14 corner kicks. The match also marked several debuts, as Gabi Portilho and Ludmila made their first appearances for the Club, while Lia Godfrey, Tatum Wyanalda, and Mimi Van Zanten each made their professional debuts.

The Utah Royals opened the season with a 2-1 loss to the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium on March 14. Utah struck first in the 35th minute when defender Tatum Milzazzo headed in a cross and the Royals held on to their lead through the first half. Kansas City would equalize in the 57th minute from a goal by the team's newest signing, Croix Bethune and then Ally Sentnor secured the game winning goal for the Current in the 69th minute,

Players to watch:

San Diego's attack features a dynamic trio of Brazilian talent in Dudinha, Ludmila, and Gabi Portilho, who created multiple scoring opportunities in the Club's last match against Houston. Ludmila recorded six shots, including a strong effort on frame that forced Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell to make a fingertip save, while Dudinha added two shots and a connection with Ludmila on a dangerous cross into the box that was ultimately saved once again by Campbell.

For Utah, Tatum Milazzo presents a unique threat on set pieces as a defender. Four of her five career NWSL goals have come from corner kicks, including her goal against Kansas City. Among players with five or more goals since 2016, her 80% scoring rate from corners is tied for the highest in the league with Kansas City's Kayla Sharples.

How to watch:

San Diego Wave FC and Utah Royals will face off on Sunday, March 22 at America First Field. The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on Victory+.







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