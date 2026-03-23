Utah Royals Fall 2-1 in Home-Opener against San Diego Wave

Published on March 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Sandy, Utah - Utah Royals FC (0-2-0, 0 pt, 15th NWSL) fell to San Diego Wave (1-1-0, 3 pts, 7th NWSL) in a hard-fought 2-1 loss at URFC's 2026 home-opener.

Utah Royals FC welcomed San Diego Wave to the Wasatch Front for the 2026 season home-opener on Saturday, March 22, 2026. With 9,778 fans in attendance, the Royals faithful were eager to witness the Royals in action for the first time this season.

Wearing the new Swarm kits, URFC was out to draw first blood from the starting whistle. Danish international Janni Thomsen took a chance in the first minute with a shot that sailed over the bar, setting the tone for an aggressive first half.

The first goal came against the Royals in the 18th minute, as Dudhina intercepted a dangerous giveaway just outside the box. Capitalizing with a single touch, she took a right footed shot that landed in the left bottom corner of the Utah goal.

The Royals headed back into the locker room at the end of the first half trailing 0-1, looking to change the match's momentum for the remaining 45 minutes.

Haitian international Dayana Pierre-Louise made her URFC and NWSL debut in the 45th minute coming on for Aria Nagai in the midfield. She is the 3rd player to represent Haiti in the NWSL and the second Haitian born active player, after Seattle Reign's Nérilia Mondésir.

Utah native Courtney Brown made her URFC debut in the 59th minute, replacing Ana Tejada, also in the midfield. Jamaican international Kameron Simmonds also came off the bench in the 59th minute, replacing Thomsen.

Slovenian international Lara Prašnikar tied up the score half way into the second period with her first goal for the Royals, and made history by becoming the first Slovenian to score in the NWSL. Kiana Palacios sent a long ball up the field to the feet of the Slovenian attacker, where she took a right footed strike that ricocheted into the back of the net, marking Palacios's first NWSL and URFC assist.

Alexa Spaanstra made her URFC debut in the 71st minute, taking out Prašnikar just after her debut goal, hours after being announced as a Royal.

The San Diego Wave game-winning goal came in the 87th minute, by way of a strike from substitute Lia Godfrey to the bottom left corner from the center of the box after a through ball from Kenza Dali.

The Royals head east to DC to take on the Washington Spirit on Wednesday, before heading to Boston to challenge the Legacy on the following Saturday. The Royals will return home to America First Field to host the Chicago Stars on Friday, April 3, 2026. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. MT; tickets are available now at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.

UTA 1: 2 SD

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SD: Dudhina (Unassisted) 18': After a turnover from the Royals, Dudhina took a few touches toward the opposing goal before taking a right footed shot from the outside of the box that landed in the bottom left corner of the goal.

UTA: Lara Prašnikar (Kiana Palacios) 66': Receiving a long ball just outside the right corner of the box from Palacios, Prašnikar took a right footed shot from right inside the 18, that hit the back of the net in the bottom left corner.

SD: Lia Godfrey (Kenza Dali) 87': With a through ball from Dali into the box, Godfrey finished with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner of the goal.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mia Justus, Janni Thomsen (Kameron Simmonds 59'), Kaleigh Riehl, Kate Del Fava ©, Tatumn Milazzo, Aria Nagai (Dayana Pierre-Louise 45'), Ana Tejada (Courtney Brown 59'), Cece Delzer, Lara Prašnikar (Alexa Spaanstra 71'), Kiana Palacios, Cloé Lacasse (Brecken Mozingo 71'), Kiana Palacios

Subs not used: DeAira Jackson, Kalea Eichenberger

San Diego Wave (4-2-3-1): Leah Freeman, Mimi Van Zanten, Kennedy Wesley ©, Kristen McNabb, Perle Morroni, Gia Corley (Lia Godfrey 58'), Laurina Fazer, Kenza Dali, Gabrielle Portilho (Kimmi Ascanio 59'), Ludmila (Tatum Wynalda 94'), Didinha

Subs not used: Luisa Agudelo, Melanie Barcenas, Nya Harrison, Jordan Fusco, Daniel Arias, Kiki Pickett

Stats Summary: UTA / SD

Possession: 53 / 47

Shots: 7 / 15

Shots on Goal: 3 / 6

Corner Kicks: 4 / 6

Fouls: 15 / 6

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UT: Aria Nagai (Yellow Card, 13')

UT: Lara Prašnikar (Yellow Card, 17')

SD: Perle Morroni (Yellow Card, 55')

UT: Tatumn Milazzo (Yellow Card, 71')

UT: Alexa Spaanstra (Yellow Card, 7')

UT: Tatumn Milazzo (Second Yellow Card, 82')

UT: Tatumn Milazzo (Red Card, 82')







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 22, 2026

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